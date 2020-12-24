Elderly, those with chronic illness next group to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – People 65 and older or with certain medical conditions will be among those that will be included in the next phase of the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The next phase — Phase 1B — will likely begin in a few weeks, after the vaccination of more health care workers and long-term care residents in Phase 1A.

“The focus on people who are age 65 and older or who have comorbidities will protect the most vulnerable populations,” said Imelda Garcia, EVAP chair and DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services. “This approach ensures that Texans at the most severe risk from COVID-19 can be protected across races and ethnicities and regardless of where they work.”

In Phase 1B of the Texas COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the following people are prioritized to receive the vaccine:

People 65 and older

People 16 and older with a medical condition that puts them at risk for severe COVID-19 illness such as cancer, COPD or kidney disease

In Texas, Phase 1B of vaccination will focus on people for whom there is strong and consistent

evidence that COVID-19 makes them more likely to become very sick or die, said TDSHS

“Preventing the disease among people who have these risk factors will dramatically reduce the number of Texans who die from the disease and relieve pressure on the healthcare system by reducing hospital and ICU admissions,” the statement said.

“As Texas progresses into Phase 1B in the coming weeks, the state will work with vaccine providers and local partners to ensure that people who are 65 and older or have the medical conditions listed below and who also work in front-line and critical industries have access to the vaccine so they will be protected from COVID-19 while on the job,” it continued.