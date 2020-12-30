Elderly, those with health risks can now get COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – People 65 or older or have a medical condition that increases the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization or death, can now get the COVID-19 vaccine depending on local availability, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced.

“Vaccine supply is limited but providers receive more vaccines each week,” the announcement said. “It will take some time to vaccinate everyone in these priority groups.”

The TDSHS has created an online map https://bit.ly/2WSDFZ2 showing the locations of providers of the vaccine. Some providers may not have vaccines available.

Several Brookshire’s pharmacies in East Texas are vaccine providers, according to the online map.

“We appreciate the urgency Texans have to get vaccinated but we ask folks to be patient,” the announcement said. “Vaccine supply is limited but providers receive more vaccines each week. It will take some time to vaccinate everyone in these priority groups.”

Phase 1B of vaccination rollout is focusing on people for whom there is strong and consistent

evidence that COVID-19 makes them more likely to become very sick or die, said the state health department.

Texas Phase 1B Vaccine Priorities

• People 65 years of age and older

• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts

them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as

but not limited to:

• Cancer

• Chronic kidney disease

• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

• Solid organ transplantation

• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease

• Type 2 diabetes mellitus

According to CDC guidelines, only after after healthcare workers, nursing-home residents, frontline workers outside healthcare — such as teachers, agriculture workers, grocery-store employees, and public-transportation workers — should those 65 to 74, along with people under 64 who have high-risk medical conditions receive vaccinations.

John Hellerstedt, the commissioner of Texas’ Department of State Health Services, wrote in a letter to healthcare facilities on Wednesday that “there is no need to ensure all of your 1a group has been vaccinated before starting 1b vaccinations,”

“The purpose of this letter is to reiterate that we direct all entities that have been allotted vaccine to administer their entire allotment with all deliberate speed. Keep in mind, more vaccine will be delivered over the coming days, weeks and months. The time to vaccinate willing individuals is now,” Hellerstedt wrote.