Ellen Trout Zoo offering free admission to people who get COVID-19 vaccine this week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- East Texans can get into the Ellen Trout Zoo for free if they get their COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with the Texas Military Department to provide Pfizer shots to the public on Saturday June, 26 from 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

People can get their first dose of the vaccine at the Pavilion 2 inside the Lufkin Zoo at 402 Zoo Cir Lufkin, Texas 75904.

The vaccine clinic is open to all community members, even if they are not going into the zoo.

People can also get their second shot on July 31.