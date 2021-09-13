ETBU to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- East Texas Baptist University is having COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

It will be free for people to get their shot. The college is partnering with Walmart to provide this service for the community.

The clinics will be held at the Rogers Spiritual Life Center on Tuesday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You may register to attend the clinic, but walk-ins are also an option.

People can get the first and second dosed of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Booster shots will also be available for those who are immunocompromised.

For those who are receiving their second vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to demonstrate it has been at least 21 days since your first dose.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed, while daily supplies last.

Find more information and register for a designated appointment to get your vaccine, here.

