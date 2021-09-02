Etoile ISD to implement mask mandate

ETOILE, Texas (KETK)- The Etoile Independent School District has issued a mask mandate.

The district said they currently have more COVID-19 cases than they had at any point last year.

The school board met on Monday and voted unanimously to require face coverings.

Due to the risk current and future pandemics and outbreaks of various contagious, transmissible and/or infectious diseases, the District reserves the right to require mitigation or protective measures to protect students and faculty. These rules may be applied to students, staff and visitors as deemed necessary. Appropriate and necessary documented medical accommodations will always be considered. For health reasons masks are currently required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases. Students may wear a baseball cap with buttons to secure their mask straps to if that is more comfortable for them. Sarah Hottman, Etoile ISD superintendent.

The school board said they will keep reviewing COVID-19 cases to see when they can make changes to their dress code.

Face masks will be given to people who do not have one.

“Our district firmly believes it is our duty to protect and safeguard the wellbeing of our students and staff. It is imperative we defend academic instruction as well,” added the district.