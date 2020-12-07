ETX avoids mandatory coronavirus restrictions; health officials warn more is needed to stop virus spread

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith and surrounding counties missed being placed under state mandated restrictions even as coronavirus infections continue to climb.

Gov. Greg Abbott is requiring either closures or decreased capacity of some businesses in regions of the state in which the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a percentage of hospital capacity goes above 15% for seven consecutive day.

Trauma Service Area G, which includes most East Texas counties, was on the road to hitting that benchmark last week after the rate was above 15% for four days and then dropped slightly below on Thursday, according to NET Health, the area public health district.

The rates were:

Nov. 29: 15.2%

Nov. 30: 15.8%

Dec. 1: 16.3%

Dec. 2: 16.7%

Dec. 3: 14.9%

Recent hospitalization rates

Counties included in region that make up Trauma Service Area G are: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

“Although the regional statistic dropped below 15% last Thursday, Dec. 3, everyone is asked to help keep this statistic below the 15% threshold as much as possible by taking the same measures that are recommended annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses,” said information from NET Health.

Health leaders in the community warn that some people are not doing enough to slow the spread of COVID-19

“We’re going to lose a lot of people in East Texas if we don’t start making changes much more aggressively in our community.” Dr. Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas

NET Health continues to emphasize the need for everyone to:

Practice social distancing at all times.

Make sure to keep physical distance from anyone who does not live within your immediate household.

Wear a face covering whenever you go inside any store, restaurant, and public gathering establishment.

Avoid being near anyone who is sick.

Stay home if you believe you are sick.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Clean frequently touched objects using a household cleaning spray and/or disinfecting wipes

Stay informed of COVID-19 statistics, vaccine updates, testing locations, and educational resources by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org.