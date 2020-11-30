ETX schools to resume in-person classes after high absences before Thanksgiving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Most school districts are scheduled to resume in-person classes on Monday, following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Prior to the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, some schools started the holiday early, converted to distance learning, or closed campuses because of a large number of absences and high rates of COVID-19 in their communities.

Among ISD’s that made changes to schedules prior to the holiday were Leverett’s Chapel, Marshall, New Diana, Malakoff, Eustace, Gilmer, Rusk and Troup.

Gilmer ISD closed campuses on Nov. 19-20 “in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases,” Superintendent Rickey Albritton, earlier announced.

“The extension of the Thanksgiving break will allow the district to deep clean our facilities and provide a longer separation during this increase in East Texas,” he said.

An announcement Sunday night on the Eustace ISD Facebook page said, “Classes resume tomorrow at all campuses at regular times. We have 15 school days until Christmas break. Meal bags for anyone in quarantine and for anyone with a medical exemption will be passed out between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM at the High School awning.”

Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School transitioned to remote learning Nov. 19-20, “due to an abnormally high number of staff member absences,” said information on the district website.

School will resume at all campuses as normal on Monday, Nov. 30, its announcement said.