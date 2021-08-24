Even with Pfizer’s full FDA approval, turnout at local vaccine clinics remains low

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – The FDA recently gave the greenlight to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine, yet many local vaccine clinics are still struggling to find takers.

So far, this new approved status has not impacted the demand for COVID shots. Local clinics aren’t seeing a lot of people.

NET Health held two vaccination events Tuesday, one in Tyler and another in Mineola. Both of the clinics lasted eight hours each.

Lauren Bates, a resident from Mineola, was one of the few people that got a vaccine. She did this for a special reason. Her 2-year-old stepson was born with several health conditions, and he recently became sick with respiratory syncytial virus.

“It was definitely a worry that you know his immune system is already compromised so you know whatever is going to keep him safe,” she said.

On Tuesday, nurses in Mineola gave out only eight shots despite being there for several hours. They started the day with 70 doses available.

Health leaders say they hope now that the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, that this will encourage people who were on the fence to get the shot.

“I’m hoping that it makes the skeptics show up and at least come and start asking questions, keeping their mind open. You know someone may have completely ruled out getting the vaccine because its not FDA approved,” said Morgan Montgomery with NET Health.

Montgomery added that she hopes more people will come once all the vaccines get approved.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are planning to apply for full approval sometime later this year.

There will be another vaccine clinic at the Cowan Center on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

NET Health serves beyond the Smith County border, which includes Rains, Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson, Gregg, and Wood County and more.