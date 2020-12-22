Family of U.S. teen jailed in Cayman islands for breaking Covid restrictions pleads to Trump for help

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (KETK/NBC) – The family of a Georgia teenager is appealing to the Trump administration for help after she was sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands for violating local COVID-19 protocols.

Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old pre-med student, traveled to the islands to watch her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, compete in a jet-skiing competition. She did not isolate for the mandatory 14 days, as is required by local laws.

Mack instead isolated for two days and tested negative twice for the coronavirus before abandoning her tracking device. She was sentenced to prison last week, according to an NBC report.

“She just wants to come home. She knows she made a mistake, she owns up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now.” Jeanne Mack, Skylar’s grandmother, in a Today Show interview

Her family has begged directly to President Trump, asking him to intervene in the case. NBC reported that his office wrote back that her case would be forwarded to the “appropriate federal agency,” which is most likely the U.S. State Department.

