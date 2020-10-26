Federal resources deployed to Texas in fight against rising COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KETK/NBC) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is deploying federal resources to help in the fight against surging COVID-19 cases, primarily in El Paso.

They will arrive this week and are based on need assessments between local, state, and federal officials.

Gov. Greg Abbott say’s he grateful to HHS for providing help and working alongside state and local officials to combat the spread of the virus. The two-term governor said that an auxiliary hospital has been set up at the El Paso Convention Center.

The facility will have a 50-bed capacity, but can be expanded to 100 bed if needed.

Abbott also requested the use of William Beaumont Army Medical Center for non-COVID civilians in El Paso. The request was denied for undisclosed reasons. The hospital treats veterans, active duty members, and their families.

