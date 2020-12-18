East Texas frontline healthcare workers start receiving first COVID-19 vaccines

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Those near a CHRISTUS Health hospital in Longview or Tyler on Thursday might have heard cheering.

This is because the first COVID-19 vaccines finally arrived.

Some medical staff members in East Texas believe this could be a step towards ending the pandemic.

Melissa Montgomery has been a nurse at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center for almost a decade. She said watching healthy children get extremely sick from COVID-19 inspired her to volunteer to get the vaccine.

Montgomery was the very first person at her hospital be vaccinated on Thursday.

“I was nervous, obviously, about being one of the first ones to receive this vaccine. But with the very sick patients I have been taking care of, it was really just a no-brainer,” said Montgomery.

Both hospital locations received 975 vaccine doses.

Gov. Greg Abbott said more doses of COVID-19 are on the way.