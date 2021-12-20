First omicron-related death reported in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – During a news conference Monday, Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo announced the first omicron variant related death in the Houston county.
This announcement comes after Hidalgo raised the COVID-19 threat level in the area from yellow to orange, according to a tweet.
According to our NBC affiliate, KPRC, Hidalgo said that the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. She added that he was not vaccinated.
The patient was also receiving Regeneron as treatment, according to KPRC.
Hidalgo stressed that those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly the booster, should get it as possible due to a rise in COVID cases.