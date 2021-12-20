First omicron-related death reported in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – During a news conference Monday, Harris County Judge Linda Hidalgo announced the first omicron variant related death in the Houston county.

This announcement comes after Hidalgo raised the COVID-19 threat level in the area from yellow to orange, according to a tweet.

NEW: Due to surging cases and positivity rate, Judge Hidalgo is moving the Harris County COVID19 Threat Level up to Orange “severe.” Unvaccinated residents should avoid in-person gatherings. Everyone should mask-up, get boosted and get tested before gatherings. — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) December 20, 2021

According to our NBC affiliate, KPRC, Hidalgo said that the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. She added that he was not vaccinated.

The patient was also receiving Regeneron as treatment, according to KPRC.

Hidalgo stressed that those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly the booster, should get it as possible due to a rise in COVID cases.