First Texas case of more contagious COVID-19 strain confirmed in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The first Texas case of what is being called a more contagious strain of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Harris County. Currently approved vaccines are believed to be effective against it.

The announcement was made by County Judge Linda Hidalgo on her Twitter account.

NEW: We’ve confirmed the FIRST Texas case of the more contagious, “British” #COVID19 strand #B117 in Harris County. This is disturbing. Along with our recent trends, we could be on the road to a crisis if we don't change our behavior NOW. Do your part. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 7, 2021

The county Public Health reports that it is a man between the ages of 30 and 40 and he has no travel history. He is currently in isolation.

The B.1.1.7 variant is the same that was discovered in the United Kingdom. Scientists believe the variant to be more easily transmitted, but no more severe in symptoms.