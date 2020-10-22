Fort Worth police officer dies after contracting COVID-19 while on duty

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (KETK) – A Texas police officer has died Thursday morning after contracting COVID-19 while on duty.

According to our sister station NBCDFW, the officer has been identified as Alex Arango.

His brother, Danet Arango Henry created a GoFundMe two days after his brother Officer Arango was put on a ventilator.

Their mother was also in the same hospital in the ICU battling the same condition.

The report states that Arango was in intensive care for a week before being placed on a ventilator.

On October 19, a prayer vigil outside the parking lot of Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest in Fort Worth was held for Officer Arango.

Officer Arango served the community of Everman and Tarrant County for 27 years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51