Free COVID-19 testing to be offered Friday in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Pitser Garrison Convention Center, 602 N. Second St.

Those who plan to be tested are encouraged to register at https://honumg.info/LufkinCenter.

The tests will be given at a mobile testing unit operated by the state, said information from the city.

Results will be available within five days. Those who test negative will be notified by an automated phone call; those who test positive will be contacted by a health department representative, the announcement said.