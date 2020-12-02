Free COVID-19 testing to be offered Friday in Lufkin

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Free COVID-19 testing will be offered 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Pitser Garrison Convention Center, 602 N. Second St.

Those who plan to be tested are encouraged to register at https://honumg.info/LufkinCenter.

The tests will be given at a mobile testing unit operated by the state, said information from the city.

Results will be available within five days. Those who test negative will be notified by an automated phone call; those who test positive will be contacted by a health department representative, the announcement said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51