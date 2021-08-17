Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KETK) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has announced the state’s leader has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, communications director Mike Miner said:

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result.”

Abbott will be isolating in the governor’s mansion and will continue to be tested daily for the virus. He is currently receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.

Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and his office says he currently is experiencing no symptoms. His wife, Cecilia, did test negative.

Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified.