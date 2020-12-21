Gov. Abbott to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott will be publicly receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon in Austin, his office announced on Monday.

The vaccine will be administered at the Ascension Seton Medical Center. Abbott has promised that through “Operation Warp Speed” that more than one million vaccines would be delivered throughout the state by the end of the month.

JUST IN: Gov. @GregAbbott_TX announced through his office that he will be publicly receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Austin tomorrow afternoon. Story upcoming. — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) December 21, 2020

Last week, the CDC gave the green light to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The first week’s allocation is 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties across Texas all throughout the week.

On December 15, the first doses in East Texas were given to healthcare workers at UT Health Science Center in Tyler.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was 95% effective at preventing illness and showed no short-term safety issues.