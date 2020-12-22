Gov. Abbott to receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

Abbott’s office made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying that he will get the shot at Ascension Seton Medical Center at 1:30 p.m. The Texas Medical Association praised the decision.

“People need to see we can make Texas strong against the coronavirus if we all take these preventive measures to protect ourselves and others. The governor is leading by example by getting the shot.” Dr. Diana L. Fite

Abbott is not the first political leader to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence and President-elect Joe Biden both received it publicly last week.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has said while he will receive the shot in the future, he says he will wait until “seniors & frontline workers have to opportunity to take it first.”

I’m deeply grateful for the doctors & scientists who developed a Covid vaccine so quickly.



I intend to take the vaccine.



But, because I’m healthy & relatively young, I’m going to wait until seniors & frontline workers have the opportunity to take it first. #WeWillGetThroughThis — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 22, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also plans to get the vaccine Tuesday.

The Modern and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were given emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month. The first doses from Pfizer began arriving in Texas Dec. 14.