Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton want to block Dallas County mask mandate

AUSTIN, Texas (THE TEXAS TRIBUNE)- Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are asking Texas’ 5th Court of Appeals to block Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ newly issued mask mandate, they announced in a joint press release.

The release said Jenkins’ mandate violates the governor’s executive order banning local officials from requiring residents to wear masks. It cited the Texas Disaster Act, which grants the governor emergency powers during a disaster, and said the office has filed a petition in the appeals court to revoke Jenkins’ mandate.

“Attention-grabbing judges and mayors have defied executive orders before, when the pandemic first started, and the courts ruled on our side – the law,” Paxton said in the release. “I’m confident the outcomes to any suits will side with liberty and individual choice, not mandates and government overreach.”

Abbott also spoke out about the mask mandates that are going against his executive order.

Any school district, public university, or local government official that decides to defy GA-38—which prohibits gov't entities from mandating masks—will be taken to court.



The path forward relies on personal responsibility—not government mandates.https://t.co/Qn9SmIOO8g pic.twitter.com/GBi0HiH0Sc — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 11, 2021

Earlier in the day, Jenkins announced that as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, all public schools, child care centers and businesses in Dallas County must require face coverings. The day before, a state district judge temporarily granted him power to mandate masks in a rebuke of Abbott’s order.

Jenkins is among several local leaders to defy Abbott’s order in recent days, with officials in San Antonio and Bexar County issuing similar mandates and major school districts across the state independently declaring that they will require mask wearing. — Isabella Zou

