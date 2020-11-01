Grant allows Upshur County to quarantine inmates with COVID-19

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On October 26, Upshur County discussed Sheriff Larry Webb’s concern for the funding of COVID-19 Pressure Cell grant funding.

The program that funded grant is called Corona Emergency Supplemental Funding program.

This program will help the expenses that would be put on the responsibility of the Upshur County judicial system.

Webb said that they applied for the grant in the summer, received notification on the 16th that he received that money. He said they are waiting on the Texas Jail Commission to approve the plans that were put in place.

The amount in the grant that the Upshur County Jail will receive is $32,962.

Webb said that there goal was to put three negative-pressure cells to quarantine inmates if the virus does spread within the jail. Two will be on the male side on one on the female side.

The cells will hold around eight people each for a total of around 24 people total to be quarantined within the Upshur County Jail. Webb said that these cells would apply to inmates who are sick, but not sick enough to be taken to the hospital.

In addition to the negative-pressure cells, Webb also mentioned the purchases of no-touch temperature readers. He mentioned how planned for one to be at the jail for visitation purposes, one to be at the jail security desk and another one at the court house.

At the meeting, Webb said that the spread of the Coronavirus was currently not present at the jail.

In a question about how many people were in the jail, Webb said that the average is around 140 inmates total.

When asked about housing outside inmates who have COVID from other jails, Webb said that it would be a ‘mutual agreement’. He also said that the cells would not increase or decrease capacity.