Henderson to offer free COVID-19 testing Thursday

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Free testing for COVID-19 will be available in Henderson Thursday.

The testing will be available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Henderson Civic Center, 1500 Lake Forest Parkway.

Participants do not need to be symptomatic, and advance registration is not required. However, those who wish to make an appointment in advance may do so at texas.curativeinc.com.

Those wishing to get tested must have a cell phone number or access to one as results will be delivered by text message only.

The testing is sponsored by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Rusk County is reporting 579 cases, with seven deaths and 469 recoveries.