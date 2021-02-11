Here is a list of Walmart, CVS stores in East Texas that offer COVID-19 vaccinations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several Walmart and CBS stores in East Texas are among those the retailer says will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Its list of Walmart sites in Texas include stores in:
- Atlanta
- Athens
- Gun Barrel City
- Kilgore
- Longview
- Lufkin
- Marshall
- Palestine
- Sulphur Springs
- Texarkana
To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit:
www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine
Before scheduling an appointment, verify eligibility through the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Walmart and Sam’s Club have been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of their U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and several state governments to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.
CVS Health also is partnering with local, state and federal programs to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine free to eligible populations.
The shots are being administering by appointment only at select CVS stores within the following cities:
- Athens
- Gladewater
- Lufkin
- Marshall
- Paris
- Texarkana
- Tyler
Information on specific store sites and how to get shot is available at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
