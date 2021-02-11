Here is a list of Walmart, CVS stores in East Texas that offer COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several Walmart and CBS stores in East Texas are among those the retailer says will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Its list of Walmart sites in Texas include stores in:

Atlanta

Athens

Gun Barrel City

Kilgore

Longview

Lufkin

Marshall

Palestine

Sulphur Springs

Texarkana

To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit:

www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine

Before scheduling an appointment, verify eligibility through the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of their U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and several state governments to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

CVS Health also is partnering with local, state and federal programs to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine free to eligible populations.

The shots are being administering by appointment only at select CVS stores within the following cities:

Athens

Gladewater

Lufkin

Marshall

Paris

Texarkana

Tyler

Information on specific store sites and how to get shot is available at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

