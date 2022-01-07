Here’s the latest COVID-19 case, hospitalization statistics for East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 becomes the dominant strain, cases in East Texas continue to rise.
There are now more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in Smith County compared to just over 4,000 last week. Within that same timespan, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased from 176 to 312.
The omicron variant likely spreads easier than other variants of COVID-19, but so far is leaving many people with mild or no symptoms. According to the CDC, currently available COVID vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the omicron variant.
HOSPITALIZATION DATA
When looking at hospitalization statistics, our region is divided into two sections: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.
Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 960,859.
In TSA-G, there are currently 245 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital and 42 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 266,183.
For TSA-H, there are currently 67 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital and five COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
CASE COUNTS
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in the region.
Anderson County – 444
Angelina County – 409
Bowie County – 848
Camp County – 136
Cass County – 289
Cherokee County – 238
Franklin County – 94
Gregg County – 954
Harrison County – 517
Henderson County – 776
Hopkins County – 383
Houston County – 195
Marion County – 43
Morris County – 110
Nacogdoches County – 549
Panola County – 173
Polk County – 195
Rains County – 97
Rusk County – 344
San Augustine County – 43
Sabine County – 47
Shelby County – 259
Smith County – 2,029
Titus County – 367
Upshur County – 181
Van Zandt County – 315
Wood County – 267
Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.