Here’s the latest COVID-19 case, hospitalization statistics for East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 becomes the dominant strain, cases in East Texas continue to rise.

There are now more than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases in Smith County compared to just over 4,000 last week. Within that same timespan, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased from 176 to 312.

The omicron variant likely spreads easier than other variants of COVID-19, but so far is leaving many people with mild or no symptoms. According to the CDC, currently available COVID vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the omicron variant.

HOSPITALIZATION DATA

When looking at hospitalization statistics, our region is divided into two sections: Trauma Service Area G and Trauma Service Area H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 960,859.

In TSA-G, there are currently 245 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital and 42 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 266,183.

For TSA-H, there are currently 67 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital and five COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

CASE COUNTS

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in the region.

Anderson County – 444

Angelina County – 409

Bowie County – 848

Camp County – 136

Cass County – 289

Cherokee County – 238

Franklin County – 94

Gregg County – 954

Harrison County – 517

Henderson County – 776

Hopkins County – 383

Houston County – 195

Marion County – 43

Morris County – 110

Nacogdoches County – 549

Panola County – 173

Polk County – 195

Rains County – 97

Rusk County – 344

San Augustine County – 43

Sabine County – 47

Shelby County – 259

Smith County – 2,029

Titus County – 367

Upshur County – 181

Van Zandt County – 315

Wood County – 267

Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.