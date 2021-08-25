Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 antibody treatment offered at local clinics

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – “Antibody” is a term we seem to be hearing a lot throughout this pandemic. Hospitals are now using antibodies to treat people who are sick with COVID-19.

MAb is short for monoclonal antibody treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are made in a lab to target a specific disease.

These antibodies attack the COVID-19 protein making it more difficult for the virus to attach to and enter human cells. Early evidence is showing that this remedy can help reduce the viral load in a person’s system.

However, the mAb is under an emergency use approval, meaning the FDA has not fully approved it.

“So technically, you might see it as an experimental therapy. Although one that so far, much like the vaccine until it got final approval, very effective, but it’s not a substitute for being vaccinated. Just because we have it available as a treatment doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t get vaccinated,” UT Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Cummins said.

Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott was given Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19. Just four days after his positive test, Abbott tested negative for the virus. The same treatment was given to President Trump after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The treatment is available at no cost to Texans who get doctor’s approval. It is designed for non-hospitalized people who recently tested positive for COVID-19, are within 10 days of symptom onset, and are at a high risk for getting severe COVID-19 or hospitalization.

Hospitality Health ER Doctor Jeffrey Beers shares their experience with the treatment.

“We’ve been giving the antibody treatment and continue to do that early and continue to do that so they don’t end up in the hospital early,” Beers said.

Decreasing the viral load would make a person’s symptoms milder, thus lowering the need for that person to be hospitalized.

“We would rather you not get the disease at all than to take the chance of getting this disease hoping that this experimental treatment will be the thing that helps you because it helps some people it doesn’t help everybody,” Cummins said.

Cummins explained how the coronavirus vaccine is different from this treatment.

“The vaccine helps you generate your own antibodies; these are antibodies that were produced in a lab and manufactured and given to you to help give your immune system a boost against the virus,” Cummins said.

Health experts recommend getting the vaccine and using the antibody treatment as a backup.

“Please get vaccinated, please wear a mask,” Cummins said.

With how overwhelmed the hospitals, ICUs, and ERs are across the state of Texas, this COVID treatment might relieve pressure off of our healthcare workers.