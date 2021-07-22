Here’s why some people are still getting COVID-19 although they got vaccinated

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are being found in the United States.

These types of cases happen when people who got their COVID-19 vaccine still get sick from the virus.

“They have people who have tested positive right now. Even though they are vaccinated, people are still testing positive. They’re surprised,” said Therese Kenning, a nurse aide.

According to health experts, although the vaccine is not 100% effective, it does offer protection against COVID-19.

“We are seeing people who are testing positive after getting vaccinated, but their symptoms are much more milder,” said Tom Cummins, UT Health Chief Medical Officer.

The reason behind the breakthrough cases is that people who are vaccinated are around people who have not been vaccinated.

Texas Health and Human Services said only 38% of the population have received their shots in Smith County and Gregg County.

At the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 was affecting those over the age of 60.

Now, the Delta variant is making making many young people sick.

“We’ve got a 20 something year old in one of our facilities on a ventilator begging for their life, so being young doesn’t protect you from dying anymore,” added Cummins.

Local health experts are continuing to recommend that people get vaccinated against COVID-19.