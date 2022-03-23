(The Hill) – Former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” Clinton said.

Her husband, former President Clinton, tested negative and will quarantine until the “household is fully in the clear.”

Hillary Clinton said she is “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness.”

“Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” she added.

Clinton’s announcement came hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced her own positive COVID-19 test.

“Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe,” said Psaki Tuesday.

Psaki, who previously tested positive for the coronavirus in October, said she is not a close contact of President Biden.

“Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,” she said.

Clinton and Psaki are the latest in a series of high-profile Democrats who have recently contracted the virus, joining a list that also includes second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.