Hospitalizations in East Texas region hit new all-time high

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 hospitalizations in parts of East Texas have once again risen to record highs, according to data from the Department of State Health Services.

DSHS data available as of 8/31/21

There are 776 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in hospitals in a region of East Texas known as Trauma Service Area G. Previously, the record high was on Aug. 28 with 735 hospitalizations.

The region encompasses the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. The entire region has an estimated population of 968,611.

Hospitalization rates have also risen over the past few days. Out of every person in hospitals in the region, 28.84% of them are COVID patients. There are 11 ICU beds available and 167 ventilators available.

Another East Texas region, TSA-H, encompasses Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region, often referred to as Deep East Texas, has an estimated population of 272,151.

Out of everyone hospitalized in Deep East Texas, 33.15% of them are COVID-19 patients. There are 9 ICU beds available and 76 ventilators available.