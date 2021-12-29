How the scarcity of at-home COVID tests is affecting East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “As soon as we put it on the shelf, they’re gone,” said Shawn Sams, Louis Morgan 4 Drug Store.

Health leaders say the highly contagious omicron variant is now making up a majority of the new cases.

This is making it harder for East Texas pharmacies to get more tests in stock, leading some experts to push for higher quality masks to stop the problem before it begins.

“Cloth masks do very, very little, maybe just on the margin ,the surgical masks are a little bit better the kf95 kn95 or n95 I really think at this point that Americans should be switching to if they want to avoid getting affected,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean, Brown University of Public Health.

Pharmacy owners are paying more than 3 to 4 times the usual amount, as they try to replenish the shelves so they can get customers the testing kits they need.

Depsite the lack of availability of at homes tests, they’re not as accurate as professional tests.

“And so just because you get a result from a at home test it’s something you need to follow up with a health care professional to make sure those results are accurate,” said Sams.

One of the biggest reason’s why the at home test is not following the instructions properly.

“It’s easy to contaminate your sample or get a poor sample and that’s the biggest challenge with the at home test,” said Sams.

Symptoms of the omicron variant usually start with a scratchy throat and possible sinus issues, which is a why these are so hard to get during this time of year.

“Just hang in there be patient and just know everybody in the health care profession is doing the best that they can do,” said Sams.