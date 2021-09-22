Jarvis Christian College offering vaccine incentives for students

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – Jarvis Christian College hosted a vaccine clinic for students and the community. This is their third time offering the vaccine, but this time there’s an added bonus.

Students who live on campus will receive $500 and online students will receive $250 for getting their shot. The money comes from the Cares Act Higher Education Emergency Fund.

Senior Blanca Aguilera refused to get the vaccine at first.

“With all the side effects I’ve been hearing about, I’m really just worried about blood clots to be honest,” she said. “I heard so much about pregnancies and heavy bleeding, and it really just worries me.”

Despite her hesitation, she decided to get the vaccine because she plans on studying abroad and her grandma said she can’t come over anymore if she doesn’t get the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccination rates in East Texas are seeing a slow increase following the U.S. reaching a 70% vaccination rate among adults in August.

Several school districts and local businesses are also offering incentives for people to get the vaccine.

Tyler and Carthage ISDs announced their one-time incentive of $500 to employees who get the shot.

JCC had previously announced that they are organizing a monthly drawing for faculty and staff that are vaccinated. They have a chance of getting $1,000 in cash.