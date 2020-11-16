Kennard ISD to shift to remote learning, all school activities canceled until after Thanksgiving

KENNARD, Texas (KETK) – Kennard ISD will be briefly shutting its doors as Thanksgiving looms large on the calendar.

The shift is after a student tested positive for COVID-19 and was on campus Monday morning. Remote learning will begin Tuesday and run for the rest of the week.

All school activities are canceled until after the Thanksgiving break. They will resume Monday, November 30.

The school distrct said that all buildings and areas would be “deeply sanitized” during the closure.

Students will be required to engage with their teachers and complete assignments virtually to be counted present while at home.