Linden-Kildare ISD closes school for rest of week due to rise in staff members with COVID-19

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – Linden-Kildare ISD announced Thursday morning that it would be closing its campus for the rest of the week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff members.

Children can be picked up by parents at 12:30 p.m. but staff members would be present on campus for the rest of the day if parents cannot make this arrangement.

If your child rides the bus and you do not want them to this afternoon because no one is home, please call the campus office, or e-mail the helpline at lkhelpline@lkcisd.net no later than 12:15.

The district will undergo a deep cleaning of all campuses over the weekend. Because most of the cases involve elementary staff members, extracurricular activities for the junior high and high school campuses will continue as normal.