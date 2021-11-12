LIST: Active COVID-19 cases in East Texas by county

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a rapid decrease two weeks ago, COVID-19 cases in East Texas have continued to drop.

There are currently 2,241 active COVID-19 cases in East Texas, compared to 2,984 cases on Nov. 3, according to the Department of State Health Services.

The East Texas area is made up of two trauma service areas (TSA), TSA G and TSA H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current active COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 95

Angelina County – 115

Bowie County – 165

Camp County – 20

Cass County – 25

Cherokee County – 10

Franklin County – 14

Gregg County – 215

Harrison County – 68

Henderson County – 168

Hopkins County – 63

Houston County – 14

Marion County – 12

Morris County – 8

Nacogdoches County – 63

Panola County – 19

Polk County – 25

Rains County – 18

Rusk County – 75

San Augustine County – 2

Sabine County – 2

Shelby County – 22

Smith County – 629

Titus County – 32

Upshur County – 52

Van Zandt County – 175

Wood County – 135

There are currently 133 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in East Texas.

As of this writing, in Trauma Service Area G there are 113 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA G has 674 available beds and 54 available adult ICU beds.

In Trauma Service Area H there are 2 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA H has 196 available beds and 14 available adult ICU beds.

Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.