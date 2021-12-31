LIST: COVID-19 cases by county in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have risen over the past week. On Wednesday, cases in the United States hit a record high for new cases in one day.

The omicron variant is now the dominant strain in Texas according to UT Southwestern. Experts say that although the symptoms caused by the omicron variant are mild, the strain is highly transmissible.

In the East Texas area, there are currently 4,380 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. East Texas is made up of two Trauma Service Areas (TSA), TSA G and TSA H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 93

Angelina County – 106

Bowie County – 381

Camp County – 91

Cass County – 177

Cherokee County – 44

Franklin County – 59

Gregg County – 184

Harrison County – 150

Henderson County – 186

Hopkins County – 833

Houston County – 87

Marion County – 16

Morris County – 53

Nacogdoches County – 244

Panola County – 73

Polk County – 80

Rains County – 9

Rusk County – 133

San Augustine County – 3

Sabine County – 16

Shelby County – 87

Smith County – 571

Titus County – 213

Upshur County – 93

Van Zandt County – 113

Wood County – 285

There are currently 176 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in East Texas.

As of this writing, in Trauma Service Area G there are 154 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA G has 592 available beds and 29 available adult ICU beds.

In Trauma Service Area H there are 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA H has 88 available beds and 1 available adult ICU beds.

According to KXAN, hospitalizations in the state of Texas increased more than 40% in a week.

Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.