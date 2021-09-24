LIST: COVID-19 cases decrease by 2,500 in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas has decreased by 2,521 since the previous week.

There are 24,830 active COVID-19 cases in the area, according to the Department of State Health Services.

There are 853 people hospitalized in East Texas for COVID-19. 702 patients are from Trauma Service Area G and 151 from Trauma Service Area H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 1,121

Angelina County – 1,232

Bowie County – 1,043

Camp County – 101

Cass County – 428

Cherokee County – 219

Franklin County – 113

Gregg County – 3,834

Harrison County – 733

Henderson County – 1,702

Hopkins County – 343

Houston County – 158

Marion County – 141

Morris County – 130

Nacogdoches County – 653

Panola County – 184

Polk County – 566

Rains County – 42

Rusk County – 692

San Augustine County – 73

Sabine County – 41

Shelby County – 164

Smith County – 7,341

Titus County – 418

Upshur County – 425

Van Zandt County – 1,514

Wood County – 1,419