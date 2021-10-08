LIST: COVID-19 cases in East Texas going down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases are falling in East Texas. There are 5,939 less cases now than the previous week.
Currently, 18,031 residents are ill with the virus, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Smith County to set aside $4.52 million to retain COVID-19 medical workers
Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.
Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.
KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:
Anderson County – 872
Angelina County – 753
Bowie County – 483
Camp County – 43
Cass County – 223
Cherokee County – 114
Franklin County – 48
Gregg County – 2,756
Harrison County – 351
Henderson County – 1,232
Hopkins County – 215
Houston County – 104
Marion County – 62
Morris County – 61
Nacogdoches County – 355
Panola County – 139
Polk County – 317
Rains County – 298
Rusk County – 569
San Augustine County – 73
Sabine County – 16
Shelby County – 167
Smith County – 5,840
Titus County – 133
Upshur County – 249
Van Zandt County – 1,407
Wood County – 1,151
The total number of patients, due to COVID-19 in Texas hospitals is 7,004.
In TSA G, there are 592 available hospital beds, 21 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric ICU beds. On Thursday, the hospitalization rate was 15%.
In TSA H, there are 144 available hospital beds, 19 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric beds. The hospitalization rate was 15% on Thursday.