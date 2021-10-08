LIST: COVID-19 cases in East Texas going down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases are falling in East Texas. There are 5,939 less cases now than the previous week.

Currently, 18,031 residents are ill with the virus, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Smith County to set aside $4.52 million to retain COVID-19 medical workers

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 872

Angelina County – 753

Bowie County – 483

Camp County – 43

Cass County – 223

Cherokee County – 114

Franklin County – 48

Gregg County – 2,756

Harrison County – 351

Henderson County – 1,232

Hopkins County – 215

Houston County – 104

Marion County – 62

Morris County – 61

Nacogdoches County – 355

Panola County – 139

Polk County – 317

Rains County – 298

Rusk County – 569

San Augustine County – 73

Sabine County – 16

Shelby County – 167

Smith County – 5,840

Titus County – 133

Upshur County – 249

Van Zandt County – 1,407

Wood County – 1,151

The total number of patients, due to COVID-19 in Texas hospitals is 7,004.

In TSA G, there are 592 available hospital beds, 21 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric ICU beds. On Thursday, the hospitalization rate was 15%.

In TSA H, there are 144 available hospital beds, 19 adult ICU beds and 0 pediatric beds. The hospitalization rate was 15% on Thursday.