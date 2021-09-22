LIST: COVID-19 fatalities in East Texas by county

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 4,315 East Texans have lost their lives to the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The fatalities reported date from March 7, 2020 to Sept. 21, 2021. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state of Texas is currently 61,570.

East Texas funeral homes say that they are seeing a surge in COVID-19 deaths and that they are putting a strain on many of their businesses.

Last week, as of Sept. 17, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in East Texas increased by more than 4,000 from the previous week.

KETK has compiled a list of the current number of COVID-19 fatalities in East Texas by county according to information available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 162

Angelina County – 343

Bowie County – 272

Camp County – 58

Cass County – 115

Cherokee County – 177

Franklin County – 29

Gregg County – 448

Harrison County – 149

Henderson County – 283

Hopkins County – 134

Houston County – 70

Marion County – 41

Morris County – 46

Nacogdoches County – 197

Panola County – 98

Polk County – 170

Rains County – 35

Rusk County – 141

San Augustine County – 34

Sabine County – 62

Shelby County – 90

Smith County – 613

Titus County – 92

Upshur County – 100

Van Zandt County – 174

Wood County – 182