LIST: COVID-19 fatalities in East Texas by county

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 4,315 East Texans have lost their lives to the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The fatalities reported date from March 7, 2020 to Sept. 21, 2021. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state of Texas is currently 61,570.
East Texas funeral homes say that they are seeing a surge in COVID-19 deaths and that they are putting a strain on many of their businesses.
Last week, as of Sept. 17, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in East Texas increased by more than 4,000 from the previous week.
KETK has compiled a list of the current number of COVID-19 fatalities in East Texas by county according to information available from DSHS: