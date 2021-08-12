LIST: Current COVID cases in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- This week there are 1,864 new cases of COVID-19 in East Texas, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Infections are increasing in the area and across the United States.

The most common strain of the virus in the United States is the Delta variant, said the CDC.

Currently, there are 14,214 people in Texas hospitals due to COVID-19.

The hospitalization rate has increased in Trauma Service Area G, which includes counties in East Texas, to 17.39% from 12.78% on Aug. 5.

More patients have been hospitalized in Deep East Texas in Trauma Service Area H. The rate is 18.3%, and this grew from 12.68% on Aug. 5.

Smith County has the most cases in East Texas. 583 people have become sick in the county with the virus since last week. Gregg County has the second greatest number of cases and 203 more residents have contracted COVID-19.

Polk County saw a decrease. They had 343 cases this week, and this was 20 less than before.

East Texas hospitals also said there is a shortage of medical staff while they are seeing more COVID-19 patients.

“We are asking in an unprecedented way for nurses to step up and to call us,” said Todd Hancock, the CEO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd.

Health experts have continued to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the number of cases.

To see the number of active COVID-19 cases in your county in East Texas see the list below.

The following information was compiled with data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Anderson County 140

Angelina County 582

Bowie County 514

Camp County 116

Cass County 253

Cherokee County 131

Franklin County 61

Gregg County 1,132

Harrison County 422

Henderson County 571

Hopkins County 203

Houston County 81

Marion County 55

Morris County 79

Nacogdoches County 284

Panola County 175

Polk County 343

Rains County 103

Rusk County 360

San Augustine County 38

Sabine County 25

Shelby County 120

Smith County 2,324

Titus County 192

Upshur County 327

Van Zandt County 602

Wood County 408