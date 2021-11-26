LIST: East Texas active COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The number of active COVID-19 cases in East Texas are below 2,000.

There are currently 1,343 active COVID-19 cases in East Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services.

The East Texas area is made up of two trauma service areas (TSA), TSA G and TSA H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 0

Angelina County – 69

Bowie County – 100

Camp County – 16

Cass County – 16

Cherokee County – 54

Franklin County – 16

Gregg County – 97

Harrison County – 34

Henderson County – 105

Hopkins County – 58

Houston County – 8

Marion County – 4

Morris County – 8

Nacogdoches County – 56

Panola County – 12

Polk County – 22

Rains County – 7

Rusk County – 0

San Augustine County – 3

Sabine County – 0

Shelby County – 11

Smith County – 383

Titus County – 40

Upshur County – 21

Van Zandt County – 115

Wood County – 88

There are currently 103 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in East Texas.

As of this writing, in Trauma Service Area G there are 92 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA G has 709 available beds and 53 available adult ICU beds.

In Trauma Service Area H there are 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA H has 135 available beds and 12 available adult ICU beds.

Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.