LIST: East Texas COVID-19 cases continue to decline

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As we approach the winter season, COVID-19 cases continue to steadily decrease in East Texas. There are currently 219 less cases than the previous week.

2,022 East Texans have contracted the coronavirus, as of Nov. 19, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region has an estimated population of 960,859.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 266,183.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 10

Angelina County – 90

Bowie County – 166

Camp County – 21

Cass County – 23

Cherokee County – 22

Franklin County – 14

Gregg County – 192

Harrison County – 63

Henderson County – 168

Hopkins County – 64

Houston County – 18

Marion County – 12

Morris County – 6

Nacogdoches County – 64

Panola County – 14

Polk County – 23

Rains County – 19

Rusk County – 59

San Augustine County – 4

Sabine County – 2

Shelby County – 24

Smith County – 594

Titus County – 27

Upshur County – 49

Van Zandt County – 156

Wood County – 118

The total number of patients with COVID-19 in East Texas hospitals is 98.

In TSA G, there are 633 available hospital beds and 44 adult ICU beds. 91 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

In TSA H, there are 127 available hospital beds and 9 adult ICU beds. 7 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.