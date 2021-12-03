LIST: East Texas COVID-19 cases on the rise, remain below 2,000

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The number of active cases of COVID-19 has risen over the past week, but it still remains below 2,000.

There are currently 1,523 active COVID-19 cases in East Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services.

The East Texas area is made up of two trauma service areas (TSA), TSA G and TSA H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 43

Angelina County – 65

Bowie County – 126

Camp County – 39

Cass County – 28

Cherokee County – 16

Franklin County – 17

Gregg County – 182

Harrison County – 25

Henderson County – 78

Hopkins County – 69

Houston County – 9

Marion County – 1

Morris County – 27

Nacogdoches County – 55

Panola County – 10

Polk County – 19

Rains County – 5

Rusk County – 0

San Augustine County – 0

Sabine County – 10

Shelby County – 16

Smith County – 377

Titus County – 61

Upshur County – 20

Van Zandt County – 105

Wood County – 120

There are currently 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in East Texas.

As of this writing, in Trauma Service Area G there are 98 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA G has 607 available beds and 22 available adult ICU beds.

In Trauma Service Area H there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. TSA H has 86 available beds and 1 available adult ICU bed.

Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.