LIST: East Texas COVID-19 cases rise by over 3,000 within the week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have risen by more than 3,000 cases since last week on Sept. 3.

The current total of active COVID-19 cases in East Texas is 23,084, according to information from the Department of State Health Services as of Sept. 9. This is an increase of 3,248 cases from the previous week.

In addition to the rise in active cases, East Texas has broken its pandemic record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Currently, there are 971 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 805 of those being in Trauma Service Area G and 166 in Trauma Service Area H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 677

Angelina County – 1,453

Bowie County – 1,452

Camp County – 207

Cass County – 591

Cherokee County – 357

Franklin County – 126

Gregg County – 3,070

Harrison County – 983

Henderson County – 1,355

Hopkins County – 461

Houston County – 261

Marion County – 157

Morris County – 183

Nacogdoches County – 664

Panola County – 266

Polk County – 697

Rains County – 211

Rusk County – 1,311

San Augustine County – 73

Sabine County – 53

Shelby County – 215

Smith County – 5,110

Titus County – 430

Upshur County – 632

Van Zandt County – 989

Wood County – 1,100