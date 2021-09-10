LIST: East Texas COVID-19 cases rise by over 3,000 within the week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 cases in East Texas have risen by more than 3,000 cases since last week on Sept. 3.
The current total of active COVID-19 cases in East Texas is 23,084, according to information from the Department of State Health Services as of Sept. 9. This is an increase of 3,248 cases from the previous week.
In addition to the rise in active cases, East Texas has broken its pandemic record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Currently, there are 971 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 805 of those being in Trauma Service Area G and 166 in Trauma Service Area H.
Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This region has an estimated population of 968,611.
Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.
KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS: