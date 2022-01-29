TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas is slowly dropping compared to previous weeks, but still remains above 6,000.

There are currently 6,055 active COVID-19 cases in East Texas, according to the Department of State Health Services.

The East Texas area is made up of two trauma service areas (TSA), TSA G and TSA H.

Trauma Service Area G includes the following counties: Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood. This region is commonly referred to as East Texas and has an estimated population of 968,611.

Trauma Service Area H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties. This region is often referred to as Deep East Texas and has an estimated population of 272,151.

KETK has compiled a list of current COVID-19 cases in each East Texas county according to data available from DSHS:

Anderson County – 100

Angelina County – 253

Bowie County – 409

Camp County – 48

Cass County – 187

Cherokee County – 143

Franklin County – 48

Gregg County – 454

Harrison County – 233

Henderson County – 1,418

Hopkins County – 138

Houston County – 63

Marion County – 31

Morris County – 48

Nacogdoches County – 299

Panola County – 82

Polk County – 176

Rains County – 26

Rusk County – 136

San Augustine County – 28

Sabine County – 21

Shelby County – 69

Smith County – 1,020

Titus County – 144

Upshur County – 96

Van Zandt County – 174

Wood County – 211

There were 13,360 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas as of Thursday. 2,779 patients were in ICU beds and 489 children were in the hospital due to the virus.

In TSA-G on Thursday, there were 516 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital and 79 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

For TSA-H, there were 104 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital and seven COVID-19 patients on ventilators on Thursday.

Check with KETK weekly for updates on East Texas COVID-19 numbers.