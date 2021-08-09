LIST: East Texas gains nearly 1,000 new COVID cases since last week

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Piney Woods has added 933 active COVID-19 cases since last week and Smith County by far has gained the most, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Out of the nearly 1,000 cases added in just a number of days, Smith County gained 428. The only other two counties to gain triple-digit numbers for new cases were Gregg (196) and Henderson (102).

Bowie County had the biggest drop in active cases from last week with 414 after having 479, a net drop of 65 cases.

It’s not just cases that are on the rise. Region G, which includes Tyler and Longview, has seen their hospitalizations double in just 11 days. The region has a hospitalization rate of 14.02% while it was at just 7% on July 28.

Under an old executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott, if a region was above 15% for more than seven days, no business could operate at more than 50% capacity. Abbott overrode that order with a new one last week that barred local officials from setting limits.

Abbott tweeted that it “emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates.”

Currently, 10 of the 22 regions are at or above 15%. Only three have been above 15% for the past week: Region L (Kileen), Region R (Beaumont), and Region S (Victoria).

To see the number of active COVID-19 cases in your county in East Texas, see the list below.

The following information was compiled with data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Anderson County 124

Angelina County 555

Bowie County 414

Camp County 88

Cass County 224

Cherokee County 110

Franklin County 45

Gregg County 929

Harrison County 315

Henderson County 426

Hopkins County 164

Houston County 66

Marion County 44

Morris County 70

Nacogdoches County 215

Panola County 134

Polk County 363

Rains County 90

Rusk County 333

San Augustine County 36

Sabine County 19

Shelby County 80

Smith County 1,741

Titus County 164

Upshur County 229

Van Zandt County 477

Wood County 322