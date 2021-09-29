LIST: How many people are vaccinated in each East Texas zip code

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y. Hospitals and nursing homes across the country are preparing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New York health care employees had until the end of the day Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, to get at least one dose. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to information from the Department of State Health Services, more people are getting their COVID-19 vaccines in East Texas.

People ages 12 and up are eligible to get a COVID-19 shot.

On Tuesday, officials said Pfizer provided information to the FDA to have them approve the vaccine for children between the ages of 5-11.

The two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has full FDA approval for those 16 and older, and is available under emergency use authorization for children 12 through 15.

A two-dose Moderna vaccine and a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also available under EUA.

The list below shows how many East Texas zip codes fall into certain vaccination rates. For example, there is only one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.99% vaccinated. There are 21 zip codes that are 40-49.99% vaccinated.

  • 0-9.99%: 1
  • 10.00-19.99%: 2
  • 20.00-29.99%: 39
  • 30.00-39.99%: 77
  • 40.00-49.99%: 21
  • 50%+: 3

Below is a list of towns followed by their zip codes and vaccination rates. The population of the zip code is in parenthesis.

To see how these numbers compare to the previous week, click here.

Anderson County

Cayuga

  • 75832: 45.79% (107)

Elkhart

  • 75839: 21.56% (5,927)

Frankston

  • 75763: 31.33% (6,247)

Montalba

  • 75853: 66.09% (466)

Palestine

  • 75801: 32.73% (16,244)
  • 75803: 19.59% (21,928)

Tennessee Colony

  • 75861: 4.89% (9,126)

Angelina County

Diboll

  • 75941: 41.94% (8,465)

Huntington

  • 75949: 27.53% (8,255)

Lufkin

  • 75901: 37.51% (30,429)
  • 75904: 39.00% (34,406)

Pollok

  • 75969: 33.24% (3,854)

Zavalla

  • 75980: 36.69% (2,254)

COVID-19 has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu did 

Bowie County

De Kalb

  • 75559: 31.12% (5,122)

Hooks

  • 75561: 27.09% (4,939)

New Boston

  • 75570: 30.30% (11,071)

Texarkana

  • 75503: 38.69% (25,517)

Camp County

Leesburg

  • 75451: 35.08% (1,163)

Pittsburgh

  • 75686: 34.91% (13,184)

Cass County

Atlanta

  • 75551: 29.92% (11,251)

Bivins

  • 75555: 20.71% (1,579)

Bloomburg

  • 75556: 22.16% (1,214)

Douglassville

  • 75560: 34.43% (1,002)

Hughes Springs

  • 75656: 29.65% (4,331)

Linden

  • 75563: 29.57% (4,528)

Marietta

  • 75566: 36.24% (756)

Queen City

  • 75572: 25.92% (3,896)

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11 

Cherokee County

Alto

  • 75925: 30.81% (4,002)

Jacksonville

  • 75766: 31.65% (26,925)

New Summerfield

  • 75780: 62.50% (216)

Reklaw

  • 75784: 28.17% (774)

Rusk

  • 75785: 34.93% (11,357)

Wells

  • 75976: 38.43% (778)

Franklin County

Mount Vernon

  • 75457: 30.40% (6,501)

Scroggins

  • 75480: 37.30% (1,587)

Gregg County

Gladewater

  • 75647: 31.48% (13,712)

Kilgore

  • 75662: 32.20% (24,976)

Longview

  • 75601: 40.58% (15,719)
  • 75602: 34.45% (21,655)
  • 75603: 40.48% (6,100)
  • 75604: 35.40% (31,027)
  • 75605: 46.81% (30,501)

White Oak

  • 75693: 32.00% (7,076)

Harrison County

Hallsville

  • 75650: 35.36% (9,837)

Harelton

  • 75651: 35.36% (2,100)

Karnack

  • 75661: 26.34% (3,094)

Marshall

  • 75670: 30.71% (17,539)
  • 75672: 36.37% (16,351)

Waskom

  • 75692: 26.17% (4,414)

Henderson County

Athens

  • 75751: 36.92% (17,084)
  • 75752: 36.94% (6,998)

Brownsboro

  • 75756: 28.43% (23.03%)

Chandler

  • 75758: 41.64% (8,739)

Eustace

  • 75124: 35.28% (4,255)

Kemp

  • 75143: 35.29% (14,510)

Mabank

  • 75156: 31.20% (16,578)

Malakoff

  • 75148: 32.93% (5,961)

Murchison

  • 75778: 37.50% (2,947)

Trinidad

  • 75431: 29.78% (2,122)

Hopkins County

Brashear

  • 75420: 36.31% (1,052)

Como

  • 75163: 33.69% (2,716)

Cumby

  • 75433: 32.37% (2,808)

Dike

  • 75437: 27.02% (1,377)

Pickton

  • 75471: 28.94% (1,531)

Saltillo

  • 75478: 24.64% (1,120)

Sulphur Springs

  • 75482: 35.56% (24,984)

Houston County

Crockett

  • 75835: 37.40% (11,086)

Grapeland

  • 75844: 26.59% (5,968)

Kennard

  • 75847: 28.49% (1,843)

Lovelady

  • 75851: 40.65% (4,954)

Marion County

Avinger

  • 75630: 41.60% (2,370)

Jefferson

  • 75657: 38.85% (7,261)

Morris County

Daingerfield

  • 75638: 35.40% (5,505)

Lone Star

  • 75668: 25.18% (2,371)

Naples

  • 75568: 41.11% (2,238)

Omaha

  • 75571: 28.02% (3,134)

Nacogdoches County

Chireno

  • 75937: 43.77% (891)

Cushing

  • 75760: 41.05% (2,066)

Douglass

  • 75943: 37.31% (1,422)

Garrison

  • 75946: 31.78% (3,744)

Nacogdoches

  • 75961: 35.20% (16,004)
  • 75964: 36.88% (19,811)
  • 75965: 43.71% (17,907)

Panola County

Beckville

  • 75631: 22.84% (3,248)

Carthage

  • 75633: 34.75% (13,161)

De Berry

  • 75639: 21.91% (2,926)

Gary

  • 75643: 23.21% (2,253)

Long Branch

  • 75669: 26.77% (762)

Rains County

Point

  • 75472: 30.39% (4,087)

Emory

  • 75440: 38.33% (6,258)

Rusk County

Henderson

  • 75652: 34.07% (16,223)
  • 75654: 31.11% (12,664)

Laneville

  • 75667: 33.95% (1,193)

Mount Enterprise

  • 75681: 41.17% (2,128)

New London

  • 75682: 29.41% (578)

Overton

  • 75684: 26.75% (7,894)

Tatum

  • 75691: 35.60% (4,320)

San Augustine County

Broaddus

  • 75929: 34.75% (1,649)

San Augustine

  • 75972: 38.06% (6,169)

Sabine County

Bronson

  • 75930: 23.72% (1,779)

Hemphill

  • 75948: 34.43% (6,268)

Milam

  • 75959: 32.29% (994)

Pineland

  • 75968: 24.04% (1,635)

Shelby County

Center

  • 75935: 31.67% (13,648)

Shelbyville

  • 75973: 27.26% (2,828)

Tenaha

  • 75974: 27.01% (3,410)

Timpson

  • 75975: 24.41% (4,031)

Smith County

Arp

  • 75750: 35.13% (3,766)

Bullard

  • 75757: 41.20% (12,802)

Flint

  • 75762: 43.76% (12,412)

Lindale

  • 75771: 36.90% (21,310)

Troup

  • 75789: 33.56% (7,806)

Tyler

  • 75701: 38.72% (35,858)
  • 75702: 31.88% (27,698)
  • 75703: 48.68% (42,777)
  • 75704: 35.81% (10,199)
  • 75705: 32.30% (2,762)
  • 75706: 31.50% (10,499)
  • 75707: 48.71% (14,232)
  • 75708: 33.36% (7,698)
  • 75709: 52.59% (4,731)

Whitehouse

  • 75791: 39.55% (13,562)

Winona

  • 75792: 40.61% (3,002)

Titus County

Cookville

  • 75558: 29.01% (1,582)

Mount Pleasant

  • 75455: 33.78% (28,354)

Talco

  • 75487: 19.33% (2,106)

Upshur County

Big Sandy

  • 75755: 27.96%(5,178)

Gilmer

  • 75644: 28.04% (13,427)
  • 75645: 27.95% (10,797)

Gladewater

  • 75647: 31.48% (13,712)

Ore City

  • 75683: 31.60% (3,709)

Van Zandt County

Ben Wheeler

  • 75754: 29.15% (6,627)

Canton

  • 75103: 31.56% (14,530)

Edgewood

  • 75117: 31.00% (3,984)

Fruitvale

  • 75127: 27.62% (1,705)

Grand Saline

  • 75140: 29.45% (7,595)

Van

  • 75790: 34.78% (3,864)

Wills Point

  • 75169: 38.57% (14,142)

Wood County

Alba

  • 75410: 34.72% (4,954)

Hawkins

  • 75765: 45.55% (7,157)

Mineola

  • 75773: 32.40% (14,523)

Quitman

  • 75783: 34.76% (7,942)

Winnsboro

  • 75494: 40.95% (9,940)

Yantis

  • 75497: 42.16% (3,907)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51