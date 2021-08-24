LIST: How many students tested positive for COVID-19 as the new school year started?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas school districts have returned to the classrooms in the midst of spiking COVID cases, nearly exclusively from the Delta variant.

The state is requiring districts to file a report every week on how many students tested positive across campuses. They must be submitted every Friday and use data from the previous Monday through Sunday.

As a result, this data will always be a week behind. It also will not include private schools.

There are some instances when the number of students is suppressed by a school district. This is represented with an asterisk (*). These are the exceptions listed by the Department of State Health Services with the first one being by far the most common:

There are less than four total cases on campus

A campus has a positivity rate of at least 90% if it has at least 15 students

A campus has a positivtiy rate of at least 50% if it has less than 15 students

The information below is self-reported by the schools to the DSHS. Since classes started recently and the data is at least a week late, many districts are not listed below or did not have figures available for both students and staff.

Athens ISD

Students: 51 (total enrollment: 2,963)

Staff: 13

Beckville ISD

Students: 1 (total enrollment: 674)

Staff: n/a

Big Sandy ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 509)

Staff: 2

Broaddus ISD

Students: n/a

Staff: 1

Center ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 2,466)

Staff: 3

Chapel Hill ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 3,357)

Staff: 3

Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 1,250)

Staff: 1

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 787)

Staff: 1

Dekalb ISD

Students: n/a

Staff: 1

Elysian Fields ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 1,167)

Staff: n/a

Eustace ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 1,506)

Staff: 3

Frankston ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 756)

Staff: 7

Goodrich ISD

Students: n/a

Staff: 6

Hallsville ISD

Students: 5 (total enrollment: 4,766)

Staff: 3

Harleton ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 727)

Staff: 1

Harmony ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 1,049)

Staff: n/a

Hawkins ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 642)

Staff: n/a

Henderson ISD

Students: n/a

Staff: 2

Jacksonville ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 4,635)

Staff: 8

Joaquin ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 659)

Staff: n/a

Latexo ISD

Students: 6 (total enrollment: 452)

Staff: 1

Liberty-Eylau ISD

Students: 5 (total enrollment: 2,263)

Staff: n/a

Livingston ISD

Students: 21 (total enrollment: 3,789)

Staff: 5

Lufkin ISD

Students: 7 (total enrollment: 7,297)

Staff: 1

Marshall ISD

Students: 20 (total enrollment: 4,958)

Staff: 11

Mineola ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 1,589)

Staff: 1

Nacogdoches ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 5,881)

Staff: 4

New Boston ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 1,181)

Staff: 1

Ore City ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 907)

Staff: 1

Pittsburg ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 2,355)

Staff: 6

Pleasant Grove ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 2,224)

Staff: 7

Sabine ISD

Students: n/a

Staff: 12

Spring Hill ISD

Students: 6 (total enrollment: 1,977)

Staff: 6

Texarkana ISD

Students: 32 (total enrollment: 7,596)

Staff: 18

Tyler ISD

Students: * (total enrollment: 17,466)

Staff: 17

Union Hill ISD

Students: 5 (total enrollment: 320)

Staff: 1

Winnsboro ISD