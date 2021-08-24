LIST: How many students tested positive for COVID-19 as the new school year started?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas school districts have returned to the classrooms in the midst of spiking COVID cases, nearly exclusively from the Delta variant.
The state is requiring districts to file a report every week on how many students tested positive across campuses. They must be submitted every Friday and use data from the previous Monday through Sunday.
As a result, this data will always be a week behind. It also will not include private schools.
There are some instances when the number of students is suppressed by a school district. This is represented with an asterisk (*). These are the exceptions listed by the Department of State Health Services with the first one being by far the most common:
- There are less than four total cases on campus
- A campus has a positivity rate of at least 90% if it has at least 15 students
- A campus has a positivtiy rate of at least 50% if it has less than 15 students
The information below is self-reported by the schools to the DSHS. Since classes started recently and the data is at least a week late, many districts are not listed below or did not have figures available for both students and staff.
Athens ISD
- Students: 51 (total enrollment: 2,963)
- Staff: 13
Beckville ISD
- Students: 1 (total enrollment: 674)
- Staff: n/a
Big Sandy ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 509)
- Staff: 2
Broaddus ISD
- Students: n/a
- Staff: 1
Center ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 2,466)
- Staff: 3
Chapel Hill ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 3,357)
- Staff: 3
Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 1,250)
- Staff: 1
Corrigan-Camden ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 787)
- Staff: 1
Dekalb ISD
- Students: n/a
- Staff: 1
Elysian Fields ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 1,167)
- Staff: n/a
Eustace ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 1,506)
- Staff: 3
Frankston ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 756)
- Staff: 7
Goodrich ISD
- Students: n/a
- Staff: 6
Hallsville ISD
- Students: 5 (total enrollment: 4,766)
- Staff: 3
Harleton ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 727)
- Staff: 1
Harmony ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 1,049)
- Staff: n/a
Hawkins ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 642)
- Staff: n/a
Henderson ISD
- Students: n/a
- Staff: 2
Jacksonville ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 4,635)
- Staff: 8
Joaquin ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 659)
- Staff: n/a
Latexo ISD
- Students: 6 (total enrollment: 452)
- Staff: 1
Liberty-Eylau ISD
- Students: 5 (total enrollment: 2,263)
- Staff: n/a
Livingston ISD
- Students: 21 (total enrollment: 3,789)
- Staff: 5
Lufkin ISD
- Students: 7 (total enrollment: 7,297)
- Staff: 1
Marshall ISD
- Students: 20 (total enrollment: 4,958)
- Staff: 11
Mineola ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 1,589)
- Staff: 1
Nacogdoches ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 5,881)
- Staff: 4
New Boston ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 1,181)
- Staff: 1
Ore City ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 907)
- Staff: 1
Pittsburg ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 2,355)
- Staff: 6
Pleasant Grove ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 2,224)
- Staff: 7
Sabine ISD
- Students: n/a
- Staff: 12
Spring Hill ISD
- Students: 6 (total enrollment: 1,977)
- Staff: 6
Texarkana ISD
- Students: 32 (total enrollment: 7,596)
- Staff: 18
Tyler ISD
- Students: * (total enrollment: 17,466)
- Staff: 17
Union Hill ISD
- Students: 5 (total enrollment: 320)
- Staff: 1
Winnsboro ISD
- Students: 8 (total enrollment: 1,453)
- Staff: 10