LIST: How many students tested positive for COVID-19 as the new school year started?

Coronavirus

September 19 2021 12:00 am

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas school districts have returned to the classrooms in the midst of spiking COVID cases, nearly exclusively from the Delta variant.

The state is requiring districts to file a report every week on how many students tested positive across campuses. They must be submitted every Friday and use data from the previous Monday through Sunday.

As a result, this data will always be a week behind. It also will not include private schools.

There are some instances when the number of students is suppressed by a school district. This is represented with an asterisk (*). These are the exceptions listed by the Department of State Health Services with the first one being by far the most common:

  • There are less than four total cases on campus
  • A campus has a positivity rate of at least 90% if it has at least 15 students
  • A campus has a positivtiy rate of at least 50% if it has less than 15 students

The information below is self-reported by the schools to the DSHS. Since classes started recently and the data is at least a week late, many districts are not listed below or did not have figures available for both students and staff.

Athens ISD

  • Students: 51 (total enrollment: 2,963)
  • Staff: 13

Beckville ISD

  • Students: 1 (total enrollment: 674)
  • Staff: n/a

Big Sandy ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 509)
  • Staff: 2

Broaddus ISD

  • Students: n/a
  • Staff: 1

Center ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 2,466)
  • Staff: 3

Chapel Hill ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 3,357)
  • Staff: 3

Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 1,250)
  • Staff: 1

Corrigan-Camden ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 787)
  • Staff: 1

Dekalb ISD

  • Students: n/a
  • Staff: 1

Elysian Fields ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 1,167)
  • Staff: n/a

Eustace ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 1,506)
  • Staff: 3

Frankston ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 756)
  • Staff: 7

Goodrich ISD

  • Students: n/a
  • Staff: 6

Hallsville ISD

  • Students: 5 (total enrollment: 4,766)
  • Staff: 3

Harleton ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 727)
  • Staff: 1

Harmony ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 1,049)
  • Staff: n/a

Hawkins ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 642)
  • Staff: n/a

Henderson ISD

  • Students: n/a
  • Staff: 2

Jacksonville ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 4,635)
  • Staff: 8

Joaquin ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 659)
  • Staff: n/a

Latexo ISD

  • Students: 6 (total enrollment: 452)
  • Staff: 1

Liberty-Eylau ISD

  • Students: 5 (total enrollment: 2,263)
  • Staff: n/a

Livingston ISD

  • Students: 21 (total enrollment: 3,789)
  • Staff: 5

Lufkin ISD

  • Students: 7 (total enrollment: 7,297)
  • Staff: 1

Marshall ISD

  • Students: 20 (total enrollment: 4,958)
  • Staff: 11

Mineola ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 1,589)
  • Staff: 1

Nacogdoches ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 5,881)
  • Staff: 4

New Boston ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 1,181)
  • Staff: 1

Ore City ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 907)
  • Staff: 1

Pittsburg ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 2,355)
  • Staff: 6

Pleasant Grove ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 2,224)
  • Staff: 7

Sabine ISD

  • Students: n/a
  • Staff: 12

Spring Hill ISD

  • Students: 6 (total enrollment: 1,977)
  • Staff: 6

Texarkana ISD

  • Students: 32 (total enrollment: 7,596)
  • Staff: 18

Tyler ISD

  • Students: * (total enrollment: 17,466)
  • Staff: 17

Union Hill ISD

  • Students: 5 (total enrollment: 320)
  • Staff: 1

Winnsboro ISD

  • Students: 8 (total enrollment: 1,453)
  • Staff: 10

