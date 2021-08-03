LIST: Latest vaccination rates for East Texas zip codes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Delta variant and a large slowdown in U.S. adults making appointments to receive a vaccine has caused a large spike in cases across the country.

Health officials are emphasizing to residents to get a vaccine if they have not already received one, saying that it is the best way to help contain the mutations.

KETK and our sister stations have gathered information on the percentage of people living in East Texas that have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for a person to be fully vaccinated. People who have taken one dose are considered partially vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so people who take that vaccine are automatically considered fully vaccinated.

No East Texas zip code, with the exception of the town of Montalba, has more than 50% of its residents fully vaccinated. Of the 142 East Texas zip codes listed below, 98 of them (69.5%), do not even reach 30% full vaccination.

  • 0-10.00%: 1
  • 10.01-20.00%: 12
  • 20.01-30.00%: 85
  • 30.01-40.00%: 37
  • 41.01-50.00%: 1

The information below is current as of August 2.

Each zip code will have its percentage of fully vaccinated people along with the area’s total population in parenthesis.

Anderson County

Cayuga

  • 75832: 35.51% (107)

Elkhart

  • 75839: 17.45% (5,927)

Frankston

  • 75763: 27.34% (6,247)

Montalba

  • 75853: 56.87% (466)

Palestine

  • 75801: 27.04% (16,244)
  • 75803: 16.34% (21,928)

Tennessee Colony

  • 75861: 4.26% (9,126)

Angelina County

Diboll

  • 75941: 35.29% (8,465)

Huntington

  • 75949: 22.49% (8,255)

Lufkin

  • 75901: 30.86% (30,429)
  • 75904: 32.17% (34,406)

Pollok

  • 75969: 28.75% (3,854)

Zavalla

  • 75980: 31.19% (2,254)

Bowie County

De Kalb

  • 75559: 26.53% (5,122)

Hooks

  • 75561: 22.07% (4,939)

New Boston

  • 75570: 25.72% (11,071)

Texarkana

  • 75503: 33.13% (25,517)

Cass County

Atlanta

  • 75551: 24.78% (11,251)

Bivins

  • 75555: 16.72% (1,579)

Bloomburg

  • 75556: 17.55% (1,214)

Douglassville

  • 75560: 27.94% (1,002)

Hughes Springs

  • 75656: 23.53% (4,331)

Linden

  • 75563: 24.71% (4,528)

Marietta

  • 75566: 30.29% (756)

Queen City

  • 75572: 21.25% (3,896)

Cherokee County

Alto

  • 75925: 25.39% (4,002)

Jacksonville

  • 75766: 25.24% (26,925)

New Summerfield

  • 75780: 46.76% (216)

Reklaw

  • 75784: 22.48% (774)

Rusk

  • 75785: 29.88% (11,357)

Wells

  • 75976: 33.93% (778)

Franklin County

Mount Vernon

  • 75457: 25.89% (6,501)

Scroggins

  • 75480: 32.20% (1,587)

Gregg County

Gladewater

  • 75647: 25.04% (13,712)

Kilgore

  • 75662: 24.76% (24,976)

Longview

  • 75601: 33.25% (15,719)
  • 75602: 26.53% (21,655)
  • 75603: 33.95% (6,100)
  • 75604: 28.57% (31,027)
  • 75605: 39.72% (30,501)

White Oak

  • 75693: 25.58% (7,076)

Harrison County

Hallsville

  • 75650: 27.81% (9,837)

Harelton

  • 75651: 26.24% (2,100)

Karnack

  • 75661: 21.49% (3,094)

Marshall

  • 75670: 24.07% (17,539)
  • 75672: 29.80% (16,351)

Waskom

  • 75692: 21.45% (4,414)

Henderson County

Athens

  • 75751: 29.97% (17,084)
  • 75752: 31.74% (6,998)

Brownsboro

  • 75756: 23.73% (23.03%)

Chandler

  • 75758: 35.85% (8,739)

Eustace

  • 75124: 30.08% (4,255)

Kemp

  • 75143: 29.70% (14,510)

Mabank

  • 75156: 27.00% (16,578)

Malakoff

  • 75148: 28.12% (5,961)

Murchison

  • 75778: 31.90% (2,947)

Trinidad

  • 75431: 23.70% (2,122)

Hopkins County

Brashear

  • 75420: 32.03% (1,052)

Como

  • 75163: 29.75% (2,716)

Cumby

  • 75433: 26.82% (2,808)

Dike

  • 75437: 20.92% (1,377)

Pickton

  • 75471: 23.97% (1,531)

Saltillo

  • 75478: 20.18% (1,120)

Sulphur Springs

  • 75482: 28.93% (24,984)

Houston County

Crockett

  • 75835: 30.88% (11,086)

Grapeland

  • 75844: 22.65% (5,968)

Kennard

  • 75847: 24.31% (1,843)

Lovelady

  • 75851: 33.04% (4,954)

Marion County

Avinger

  • 75630: 35.11% (2,370)

Jefferson

  • 75657: 32.90% (7,261)

Morris County

Daingerfield

  • 75638: 29.16% (5,505)

Lone Star

  • 75668: 19.49% (2,371)

Naples

  • 75568: 32.71% (2,238)

Omaha

  • 75571: 22.72% (3,134)

Nacogdoches County

Chireno

  • 75937: 36.81% (891)

Cushing

  • 75760: 33.64% (2,066)

Douglass

  • 75943: 29.47% (1,422)

Garrison

  • 75946: 25.75% (3,744)

Nacogdoches

  • 75961: 29.47% (16,004)
  • 75964: 30.82% (19,811)
  • 75965: 38.53% (17,907)

Panola County

Beckville

  • 75631: 16.13% (3,248)

Carthage

  • 75633: 26.05% (13,161)

De Berry

  • 75639: 16.40% (2,926)

Gary

  • 75643: 17.62% (2,253)

Long Branch

  • 75669: 21.26% (762)

Rains County

Point

  • 75472: 25.45% (4,087)

Emory

  • 75440: 32.26% (6,258)

Rusk County

Henderson

  • 75652: 26.96% (16,223)
  • 75654: 25.11% (12,664)

Laneville

  • 75667: 27.91% (1,193)

Mount Enterprise

  • 75681: 33.13% (2,128)

New London

  • 75682: 23.53% (578)

Overton

  • 75684: 21.35% (7,894)

Tatum

  • 75691: 28.22% (4,320)

San Augustine County

Broaddus

  • 75929: 29.96% (1,649)

San Augustine

  • 75972: 31.93% (6,169)

Sabine County

Bronson

  • 75930: 20.35% (1,779)

Hemphill

  • 75948: 31.67% (6,268)

Milam

  • 75959: 29.38% (994)

Pineland

  • 75968: 19.57% (1,635)

Shelby County

Center

  • 75935: 23.67% (13,648)

Shelbyville

  • 75973: 22.52% (2,828)

Tenaha

  • 75974: 19.94% (3,410)

Timpson

  • 75975: 18.90% (4,031)

Smith County

Arp

  • 75750: 28.60% (3,766)

Bullard

  • 75757: 34.32% (12,802)

Flint

  • 75762: 36.42% (12,412)

Lindale

  • 75771: 32.55% (21,310)

Troup

  • 75789: 27.74% (7,806)

Tyler

  • 75701: 32.80% (35,858)
  • 75702: 25.54% (27,698)
  • 75703: 42.13% (42,777)
  • 75704: 29.37% (10,199)
  • 75705: 26.29% (2,762)
  • 75706: 25.06% (10,499)
  • 75707: 41.62% (14,232)
  • 75708: 26.63% (7,698)
  • 75709: 44.28% (4,731)

Winona

  • 75792: 34.01% (3,002)

Titus County

Cookville

  • 75558: 23.96% (1,582)

Mount Pleasant

  • 75455: 27.01% (28,354)

Talco

  • 75487: 16.10% (2,106)

Upshur County

Big Sandy

  • 75755: 22.92% (5,178)

Gilmer

  • 75644: 22.57% (13,427)
  • 75645: 22.97% (10,797)

Gladewater

  • 75647: 25.04% (13,712)

Ore City

  • 75683: 24.16% (3,709)

Van Zandt County

Ben Wheeler

  • 75754: 24.67% (6,627)

Canton

  • 75103: 26.26% (14,530)

Edgewood

  • 75117: 25.75% (3,984)

Fruitvale

  • 75127: 23.87% (1,705)

Grand Saline

  • 75140: 24.86% (7,595)

Van

  • 75790: 28.75% (3,864)

Wills Point

  • 75169: 32.41% (14,142)

Wood County

Alba

  • 75410: 29.53% (4,954)

Hawkins

  • 75765: 41.16% (7,157)

Mineola

  • 75773: 27.91% (14,523)

Quitman

  • 75783: 29.95% (7,942)

Winnsboro

  • 75494: 35.03% (9,940)

Yantis

  • 75497: 36.78% (3,907)

