LIST: Latest vaccination rates for East Texas zip codes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Delta variant and a large slowdown in U.S. adults making appointments to receive a vaccine has caused a large spike in cases across the country.
Health officials are emphasizing to residents to get a vaccine if they have not already received one, saying that it is the best way to help contain the mutations.
KETK and our sister stations have gathered information on the percentage of people living in East Texas that have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for a person to be fully vaccinated. People who have taken one dose are considered partially vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so people who take that vaccine are automatically considered fully vaccinated.
No East Texas zip code, with the exception of the town of Montalba, has more than 50% of its residents fully vaccinated. Of the 142 East Texas zip codes listed below, 98 of them (69.5%), do not even reach 30% full vaccination.
- 0-10.00%: 1
- 10.01-20.00%: 12
- 20.01-30.00%: 85
- 30.01-40.00%: 37
- 41.01-50.00%: 1
The information below is current as of August 2.
Each zip code will have its percentage of fully vaccinated people along with the area’s total population in parenthesis.
Anderson County
Cayuga
- 75832: 35.51% (107)
Elkhart
- 75839: 17.45% (5,927)
Frankston
- 75763: 27.34% (6,247)
Montalba
- 75853: 56.87% (466)
Palestine
- 75801: 27.04% (16,244)
- 75803: 16.34% (21,928)
Tennessee Colony
- 75861: 4.26% (9,126)
Angelina County
Diboll
- 75941: 35.29% (8,465)
Huntington
- 75949: 22.49% (8,255)
Lufkin
- 75901: 30.86% (30,429)
- 75904: 32.17% (34,406)
Pollok
- 75969: 28.75% (3,854)
Zavalla
- 75980: 31.19% (2,254)
Bowie County
De Kalb
- 75559: 26.53% (5,122)
Hooks
- 75561: 22.07% (4,939)
New Boston
- 75570: 25.72% (11,071)
Texarkana
- 75503: 33.13% (25,517)
Cass County
Atlanta
- 75551: 24.78% (11,251)
Bivins
- 75555: 16.72% (1,579)
Bloomburg
- 75556: 17.55% (1,214)
Douglassville
- 75560: 27.94% (1,002)
Hughes Springs
- 75656: 23.53% (4,331)
Linden
- 75563: 24.71% (4,528)
Marietta
- 75566: 30.29% (756)
Queen City
- 75572: 21.25% (3,896)
Cherokee County
Alto
- 75925: 25.39% (4,002)
Jacksonville
- 75766: 25.24% (26,925)
New Summerfield
- 75780: 46.76% (216)
Reklaw
- 75784: 22.48% (774)
Rusk
- 75785: 29.88% (11,357)
Wells
- 75976: 33.93% (778)
Franklin County
Mount Vernon
- 75457: 25.89% (6,501)
Scroggins
- 75480: 32.20% (1,587)
Gregg County
Gladewater
- 75647: 25.04% (13,712)
Kilgore
- 75662: 24.76% (24,976)
Longview
- 75601: 33.25% (15,719)
- 75602: 26.53% (21,655)
- 75603: 33.95% (6,100)
- 75604: 28.57% (31,027)
- 75605: 39.72% (30,501)
White Oak
- 75693: 25.58% (7,076)
Harrison County
Hallsville
- 75650: 27.81% (9,837)
Harelton
- 75651: 26.24% (2,100)
Karnack
- 75661: 21.49% (3,094)
Marshall
- 75670: 24.07% (17,539)
- 75672: 29.80% (16,351)
Waskom
- 75692: 21.45% (4,414)
Henderson County
Athens
- 75751: 29.97% (17,084)
- 75752: 31.74% (6,998)
Brownsboro
- 75756: 23.73% (23.03%)
Chandler
- 75758: 35.85% (8,739)
Eustace
- 75124: 30.08% (4,255)
Kemp
- 75143: 29.70% (14,510)
Mabank
- 75156: 27.00% (16,578)
Malakoff
- 75148: 28.12% (5,961)
Murchison
- 75778: 31.90% (2,947)
Trinidad
- 75431: 23.70% (2,122)
Hopkins County
Brashear
- 75420: 32.03% (1,052)
Como
- 75163: 29.75% (2,716)
Cumby
- 75433: 26.82% (2,808)
Dike
- 75437: 20.92% (1,377)
Pickton
- 75471: 23.97% (1,531)
Saltillo
- 75478: 20.18% (1,120)
Sulphur Springs
- 75482: 28.93% (24,984)
Houston County
Crockett
- 75835: 30.88% (11,086)
Grapeland
- 75844: 22.65% (5,968)
Kennard
- 75847: 24.31% (1,843)
Lovelady
- 75851: 33.04% (4,954)
Marion County
Avinger
- 75630: 35.11% (2,370)
Jefferson
- 75657: 32.90% (7,261)
Morris County
Daingerfield
- 75638: 29.16% (5,505)
Lone Star
- 75668: 19.49% (2,371)
Naples
- 75568: 32.71% (2,238)
Omaha
- 75571: 22.72% (3,134)
Nacogdoches County
Chireno
- 75937: 36.81% (891)
Cushing
- 75760: 33.64% (2,066)
Douglass
- 75943: 29.47% (1,422)
Garrison
- 75946: 25.75% (3,744)
Nacogdoches
- 75961: 29.47% (16,004)
- 75964: 30.82% (19,811)
- 75965: 38.53% (17,907)
Panola County
Beckville
- 75631: 16.13% (3,248)
Carthage
- 75633: 26.05% (13,161)
De Berry
- 75639: 16.40% (2,926)
Gary
- 75643: 17.62% (2,253)
Long Branch
- 75669: 21.26% (762)
Rains County
Point
- 75472: 25.45% (4,087)
Emory
- 75440: 32.26% (6,258)
Rusk County
Henderson
- 75652: 26.96% (16,223)
- 75654: 25.11% (12,664)
Laneville
- 75667: 27.91% (1,193)
Mount Enterprise
- 75681: 33.13% (2,128)
New London
- 75682: 23.53% (578)
Overton
- 75684: 21.35% (7,894)
Tatum
- 75691: 28.22% (4,320)
San Augustine County
Broaddus
- 75929: 29.96% (1,649)
San Augustine
- 75972: 31.93% (6,169)
Sabine County
Bronson
- 75930: 20.35% (1,779)
Hemphill
- 75948: 31.67% (6,268)
Milam
- 75959: 29.38% (994)
Pineland
- 75968: 19.57% (1,635)
Shelby County
Center
- 75935: 23.67% (13,648)
Shelbyville
- 75973: 22.52% (2,828)
Tenaha
- 75974: 19.94% (3,410)
Timpson
- 75975: 18.90% (4,031)
Smith County
Arp
- 75750: 28.60% (3,766)
Bullard
- 75757: 34.32% (12,802)
Flint
- 75762: 36.42% (12,412)
Lindale
- 75771: 32.55% (21,310)
Troup
- 75789: 27.74% (7,806)
Tyler
- 75701: 32.80% (35,858)
- 75702: 25.54% (27,698)
- 75703: 42.13% (42,777)
- 75704: 29.37% (10,199)
- 75705: 26.29% (2,762)
- 75706: 25.06% (10,499)
- 75707: 41.62% (14,232)
- 75708: 26.63% (7,698)
- 75709: 44.28% (4,731)
Winona
- 75792: 34.01% (3,002)
Titus County
Cookville
- 75558: 23.96% (1,582)
Mount Pleasant
- 75455: 27.01% (28,354)
Talco
- 75487: 16.10% (2,106)
Upshur County
Big Sandy
- 75755: 22.92% (5,178)
Gilmer
- 75644: 22.57% (13,427)
- 75645: 22.97% (10,797)
Gladewater
- 75647: 25.04% (13,712)
Ore City
- 75683: 24.16% (3,709)
Van Zandt County
Ben Wheeler
- 75754: 24.67% (6,627)
Canton
- 75103: 26.26% (14,530)
Edgewood
- 75117: 25.75% (3,984)
Fruitvale
- 75127: 23.87% (1,705)
Grand Saline
- 75140: 24.86% (7,595)
Van
- 75790: 28.75% (3,864)
Wills Point
- 75169: 32.41% (14,142)
Wood County
Alba
- 75410: 29.53% (4,954)
Hawkins
- 75765: 41.16% (7,157)
Mineola
- 75773: 27.91% (14,523)
Quitman
- 75783: 29.95% (7,942)
Winnsboro
- 75494: 35.03% (9,940)
Yantis
- 75497: 36.78% (3,907)