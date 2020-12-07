List of East Texas hospitals that could get the COVID-19 vaccine next week

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services released a list of hospitals that could get the vaccine as early as next week depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States.

Smith County:

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, in Tyler, is reported to get 975 doses.
  • UT Health Science Center, in Tyler, is reported to get 3,900 doses.

Bowie County:

  • Wadley Regional Medical Center, in Texarkana, is reported to get 975 doses.
  • CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, in Texarkana, is reported to get 975 doses.

Gregg County:

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview, is reported to get 975 doses.
  • Longview Medical Center, L.P. is reported to get 975 doses.

