List of places in East Texas that will receive COVID-19 vaccines this week

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to a list from the Department of State Health Services, several East Texas cities are set to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Longview and Tyler will receive Pfizer vaccines, while Lufkin, Rusk, Henderson and another location in Tyler will receive Moderna vaccines.

This list includes only allocations for first doses of the vaccine. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.

This week, Gregg County was added to the list of hub locations for vaccination distribution.

HENDERSON

UT Health Henderson Hospital – 300 Moderna doses

LONGVIEW

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 2925 Pfizer doses

LUFKIN

Angelina County & Cities Health District – 600 Moderna doses

RUSK

Chapman Pharmacy – 300 Moderna doses

TYLER

NET Health Tyler – 1500 Moderna doses

UT Health Science Center Tyler – 1950 Pfizer doses

People are not required to get vaccinated in the county they reside.

According to the DSHS, 1.37 million people have received at least one dose and more than 228,000 have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS says that the amount of vaccines in Texas is expected to remain steady for several weeks, but amounts are limited based on the capacity of manufacturers to produce it. There are still not enough vaccines to supple every producer with vaccines every week.

Additional vaccines are in clinical trials, and Johnson & Johnson could request emergency authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration as early as next month.