LIST: Places in East Texas that will get COVID-19 vaccines the week of March 22

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to a list from the Department of State Health Services, 23,670 COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in East Texas this week.
There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.
This list includes only allocations for first doses of the vaccine by county. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.
If you know someone who is eligible for the vaccine but lacks internet access, you can tell them to call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.
Below is a list of East Texas counties along with a list of how many and what type of vaccine they will receive this week.
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Palestine – 100 Moderna doses
- Sycamore Medical Clinic – 400 Moderna doses
ANGELINA COUNTY
- Angelina County and Cities Health District Lufkin – 2,000 Moderna doses
CASS COUNTY
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital Atlanta – 100 Moderna doses
- East Texas Border Health Clinic Genesis PrimeCare Atlanta – 500 Moderna doses
CHEROKEE COUNTY
- Rusk State Hospital – 100 Moderna doses
GREGG COUNTY
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 5,850 Pfizer doses
- Wellness Pointe Kilgore – 100 Moderna doses
- Trilogy Comprehensive Clinical Care Longivew – 500 Moderna doses
- Longview Wellness Center – 100 Moderna doses
- Wellness Pointe Pinetree – 100 Moderna doses
- Wellness Pointe General Medicine Longview – 200 Moderna doses 10050
HARRISON COUNTY
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Hallsville – 200 Moderna doses
- East Texas Border Health Clinic Genesis Primecare Marshall – 1,000 Moderna doses
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
- East Texas Community Health Services – 300 Moderna doses
PANOLA COUNTY
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Carthage – 100 Moderna doses
POLK COUNTY
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Corrigan – 100 Moderna doses
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Livingston – 100 Moderna doses
- Livingston Pharmacy – 100 Moderna doses 11950
RUSK COUNTY
- Trinity Clinic Family Practice Rusk – 100 Moderna doses
- Walgreens Pharmacy Rusk – 200 Moderna doses
SABINE COUNTY
- Sabine County Hospital Hemphill – 200 Moderna doses
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY
- Hope Community Medicine San Augustine – 200 Moderna doses
- Memorial Medical Center – San Augustine – 200 Moderna doses
SMITH COUNTY
- NET Health Tyler – 3,510 Pfizer doses
- UT Health Science Center Tyler – 3,510 Pfizer doses
- DSHS PHR 4/5 N HQ TYLER – 2,800 Johnson & Johnson doses
- Tyler Family Circle of Care E. Houston – 100 Moderna doses
- Tyler Family Circle of Care N. Glenwood – 100 Moderna doses 22870
UPSHUR COUNTY
- Divine Grace Pharmacy – 200 Moderna doses
VAN ZANDT COUNTY
- Salfiti Canton Pharmacy – 200 Moderna doses
- Bruce and Human Drug – 200 Moderna doses
WOOD COUNTY
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy Hawkins – 200 Moderna doses
Texas receives new vaccine doses weekly, but they are still considered by DSHS to be in “limited supply.” They say Spring 2021 is the best estimate for when vaccines will be available to the general public.
DSHS advises eligible persons to check the website of the provider, and call the provider only if the website doesn’t answer their questions.
NOTE: Just because vaccines are allocated to the establishments listed here does not mean they are all available for distribution to the public.
- Casa Betania to host first Catholic Icon writing workshop in Tyler
- Car wash manager helps customer find wedding ring accidentally vacuumed
- Sunday Evening Forecast: Active week of weather ahead
- Man who claimed he killed 16 people now linked to 5 deaths, official confirms
- California cities banned natural gas in new buildings. Texas wants to outlaw those bans.