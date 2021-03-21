LIST: Places in East Texas that will get COVID-19 vaccines the week of March 22

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to a list from the Department of State Health Services, 23,670 COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in East Texas this week.

There are three vaccine hub locations in East Texas. These are large vaccination sites created with the goal of providing a simpler way for more people to sign up for appointments. Hub locations in East Texas include Longview, Lufkin and Tyler.

This list includes only allocations for first doses of the vaccine by county. DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.

If you know someone who is eligible for the vaccine but lacks internet access, you can tell them to call 2-1-1 for referral to a local vaccine provider.

Below is a list of East Texas counties along with a list of how many and what type of vaccine they will receive this week.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Palestine – 100 Moderna doses

Sycamore Medical Clinic – 400 Moderna doses

ANGELINA COUNTY

Angelina County and Cities Health District Lufkin – 2,000 Moderna doses

CASS COUNTY

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital Atlanta – 100 Moderna doses

East Texas Border Health Clinic Genesis PrimeCare Atlanta – 500 Moderna doses

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Rusk State Hospital – 100 Moderna doses

GREGG COUNTY

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview – 5,850 Pfizer doses

Wellness Pointe Kilgore – 100 Moderna doses

Trilogy Comprehensive Clinical Care Longivew – 500 Moderna doses

Longview Wellness Center – 100 Moderna doses

Wellness Pointe Pinetree – 100 Moderna doses

Wellness Pointe General Medicine Longview – 200 Moderna doses 10050

HARRISON COUNTY

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Hallsville – 200 Moderna doses

East Texas Border Health Clinic Genesis Primecare Marshall – 1,000 Moderna doses

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

East Texas Community Health Services – 300 Moderna doses

PANOLA COUNTY

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Carthage – 100 Moderna doses

POLK COUNTY

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Corrigan – 100 Moderna doses

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Livingston – 100 Moderna doses

Livingston Pharmacy – 100 Moderna doses 11950

RUSK COUNTY

Trinity Clinic Family Practice Rusk – 100 Moderna doses

Walgreens Pharmacy Rusk – 200 Moderna doses

SABINE COUNTY

Sabine County Hospital Hemphill – 200 Moderna doses

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

Hope Community Medicine San Augustine – 200 Moderna doses

Memorial Medical Center – San Augustine – 200 Moderna doses

SMITH COUNTY

NET Health Tyler – 3,510 Pfizer doses

UT Health Science Center Tyler – 3,510 Pfizer doses

DSHS PHR 4/5 N HQ TYLER – 2,800 Johnson & Johnson doses

Tyler Family Circle of Care E. Houston – 100 Moderna doses

Tyler Family Circle of Care N. Glenwood – 100 Moderna doses 22870

UPSHUR COUNTY

Divine Grace Pharmacy – 200 Moderna doses

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

Salfiti Canton Pharmacy – 200 Moderna doses

Bruce and Human Drug – 200 Moderna doses

WOOD COUNTY

Brookshire’s Pharmacy Hawkins – 200 Moderna doses

Texas receives new vaccine doses weekly, but they are still considered by DSHS to be in “limited supply.” They say Spring 2021 is the best estimate for when vaccines will be available to the general public.

DSHS advises eligible persons to check the website of the provider, and call the provider only if the website doesn’t answer their questions.

NOTE: Just because vaccines are allocated to the establishments listed here does not mean they are all available for distribution to the public.