LIST: Vaccination rates in East Texas after Pfizer shot gets FDA approval

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This week, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
One of the main reasons for vaccine hesitancy has been that the FDA still had not given its stamp of approval.
It’s still unclear if this will affect vaccine rates in East Texas, which are still largely below the national average. To date, 51% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against the virus, per the Centers for Disease Control.
KETK and our sister stations have gathered information on the percentage of people living in East Texas that have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for a person to be fully vaccinated. People who have taken one dose are considered partially vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so people who take that vaccine are automatically considered fully vaccinated.
The chart below explains how many East Texas zip codes fall in a specific vaccination range. For example, there are six zip codes that have rates between 10% and 19.99%.
- 0-9.99%: 1
- 10.00-19.99%: 6
- 20.00-29.99%: 70
- 30.00-39.99%: 58
- 40.00-49.99%: 6
- 50%+: 1
Below is a breakdown of each East Texas zip code and how many people live in each area. For example, there is one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.9% vaccinated. The estimated population in each zip code is in parenthesis.
Anderson County
Cayuga
- 75832: 38.32% (107)
Elkhart
- 75839: 18.39% (5,927)
Frankston
- 75763: 28.38% (6,247)
Montalba
- 75853: 59.01% (466)
Palestine
- 75801: 28.36% (16,244)
- 75803: 16.90% (21,928)
Tennessee Colony
- 75861: 4.42% (9,126)
Angelina County
Diboll
- 75941: 37.40% (8,465)
Huntington
- 75949: 23.65% (8,255)
Lufkin
- 75901: 32.50% (30,429)
- 75904: 33.76% (34,406)
Pollok
- 75969: 30.10% (3,854)
Zavalla
- 75980: 32.65% (2,254)
Bowie County
De Kalb
- 75559: 27.69% (5,122)
Hooks
- 75561: 23.77% (4,939)
New Boston
- 75570: 27.15% (11,071)
Texarkana
- 75503: 34.80% (25,517)
Camp County
Leesburg
- 75451: 30.01% (1,163)
Pittsburgh
- 75686: 30.06% (13,184)
Cass County
Atlanta
- 75551: 26.33% (11,251)
Bivins
- 75555: 18.05% (1,579)
Bloomburg
- 75556: 19.28% (1,214)
Douglassville
- 75560: 29.94% (1,002)
Hughes Springs
- 75656: 24.75% (4,331)
Linden
- 75563: 26.48% (4,528)
Marietta
- 75566: 31.35% (756)
Queen City
- 75572: 22.72% (3,896)
Cherokee County
Alto
- 75925: 26.84% (4,002)
Jacksonville
- 75766: 26.60% (26,925)
New Summerfield
- 75780: 47.69% (216)
Reklaw
- 75784: 24.16% (774)
Rusk
- 75785: 31.30% (11,357)
Wells
- 75976: 35.22% (778)
Franklin County
Mount Vernon
- 75457: 27.10% (6,501)
Scroggins
- 75480: 33.71% (1,587)
Gregg County
Gladewater
- 75647: 26.69% (13,712)
Kilgore
- 75662: 26.51% (24,976)
Longview
- 75601: 35.18% (15,719)
- 75602: 28.55% (21,655)
- 75603: 35.89% (6,100)
- 75604: 30.28% (31,027)
- 75605: 41.56% (30,501)
White Oak
- 75693: 27.35% (7,076)
Harrison County
Hallsville
- 75650: 29.77% (9,837)
Harelton
- 75651: 27.90% (2,100)
Karnack
- 75661: 22.72% (3,094)
Marshall
- 75670: 25.69% (17,539)
- 75672: 31.55% (16,351)
Waskom
- 75692: 22.63% (4,414)
Henderson County
Athens
- 75751: 31.61% (17,084)
- 75752: 33.04% (6,998)
Brownsboro
- 75756: 24.92% (23.03%)
Chandler
- 75758: 37.52% (8,739)
Eustace
- 75124: 31.00% (4,255)
Kemp
- 75143: 31.19% (14,510)
Mabank
- 75156: 28.15% (16,578)
Malakoff
- 75148: 29.47% (5,961)
Murchison
- 75778: 33.32% (2,947)
Trinidad
- 75431: 25.64% (2,122)
Hopkins County
Brashear
- 75420: 33.17% (1,052)
Como
- 75163: 30.82% (2,716)
Cumby
- 75433: 27.78% (2,808)
Dike
- 75437: 21.93% (1,377)
Pickton
- 75471: 24.56% (1,531)
Saltillo
- 75478: 21.34% (1,120)
Sulphur Springs
- 75482: 30.55% (24,984)
Houston County
Crockett
- 75835: 31.76% (11,086)
Grapeland
- 75844: 23.42% (5,968)
Kennard
- 75847: 24.96% (1,843)
Lovelady
- 75851: 36.56% (4,954)
Marion County
Avinger
- 75630: 75638
- 37.05% (2,370)
Jefferson
- 75657: 34.51% (7,261)
Morris County
Daingerfield
- 75638: 30.48% (5,505)
Lone Star
- 75668: 20.84% (2,371)
Naples
- 75568: 34.27% (2,238)
Omaha
- 75571: 23.55% (3,134)
Nacogdoches County
Chireno
- 75937: 39.28% (891)
Cushing
- 75760: 35.24% (2,066)
Douglass
- 75943: 31.07% (1,422)
Garrison
- 75946: 27.06% (3,744)
Nacogdoches
- 75961: 30.98% (16,004)
- 75964: 32.17% (19,811)
- 75965: 39.63% (17,907)
Panola County
Beckville
- 75631: 18.04% (3,248)
Carthage
- 75633: 27.48% (13,161)
De Berry
- 75639: 17.43% (2,926)
Gary
- 75643: 18.69% (2,253)
Long Branch
- 75669: 22.05% (762)
Rains County
Point
- 75472: 27.16% (4,087)
Emory
- 75440: 33.62% (6,258)
Rusk County
Henderson
- 75652: 28.48% (16,223)
- 75654: 26.67% (12,664)
Laneville
- 75667: 29.34% (1,193)
Mount Enterprise
- 75681: 35.81% (2,128)
New London
- 75682: 24.74% (578)
Overton
- 75684: 22.56% (7,894)
Tatum
- 75691: 30.35% (4,320)
San Augustine County
Broaddus
- 75929: 30.93% (1,649)
San Augustine
- 75972: 33.04% (6,169)
Sabine County
Bronson
- 75930: 20.74% (1,779)
Hemphill
- 75948: 32.37% (6,268)
Milam
- 75959: 30.08% (994)
Pineland
- 75968: 20.18% (1,635)
Shelby County
Center
- 75935: 25.15% (13,648)
Shelbyville
- 75973: 23.16% (2,828)
Tenaha
- 75974: 21.17% (3,410)
Timpson
- 75975: 19.67% (4,031)
Smith County
Arp
- 75750: 30.51% (3,766)
Bullard
- 75757: 35.96% (12,802)
Flint
- 75762: 38.29% (12,412)
Lindale
- 75771: 33.59% (21,310)
Troup
- 75789: 29.52% (7,806)
Tyler
- 75701: 34.28% (35,858)
- 75702: 26.79% (27,698)
- 75703: 43.96% (42,777)
- 75704: 31.07% (10,199)
- 75705: 27.84% (2,762)
- 75706: 26.50% (10,499)
- 75707: 43.41% (14,232)
- 75708: 28.15% (7,698)
- 75709: 46.23% (4,731)
Winona
- 75792: 35.88% (3,002)
Titus County
Cookville
- 75558: 25.60% (1,582)
Mount Pleasant
- 75455: 28.37% (28,354)
Talco
- 75487: 16.81% (2,106)
Upshur County
Big Sandy
- 75755: 24.06% (5,178)
Gilmer
- 75644: 23.70% (13,427)
- 75645: 24.32% (10,797)
Gladewater
- 75647: 26.69% (13,712)
Ore City
- 75683: 25.72% (3,709)
Van Zandt County
Ben Wheeler
- 75754: 25.89% (6,627)
Canton
- 75103: 27.76% (14,530)
Edgewood
- 75117: 26.96% (3,984)
Fruitvale
- 75127: 24.40% (1,705)
Grand Saline
- 75140: 26.08% (7,595)
Van
- 75790: 30.82% (3,864)
Wills Point
- 75169: 34.12% (14,142)
Wood County
Alba
- 75410: 30.86% (4,954)
Hawkins
- 75765: 42.32% (7,157)
Mineola
- 75773: 29.08% (14,523)
Quitman
- 75783: 31.13% (7,942)
Winnsboro
- 75494: 36.65% (9,940)
Yantis
- 75497: 38.16% (3,907)