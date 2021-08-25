LIST: Vaccination rates in East Texas after Pfizer shot gets FDA approval

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This week, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the main reasons for vaccine hesitancy has been that the FDA still had not given its stamp of approval.

It’s still unclear if this will affect vaccine rates in East Texas, which are still largely below the national average. To date, 51% of Americans have been fully vaccinated against the virus, per the Centers for Disease Control.

KETK and our sister stations have gathered information on the percentage of people living in East Texas that have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for a person to be fully vaccinated. People who have taken one dose are considered partially vaccinated. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, so people who take that vaccine are automatically considered fully vaccinated.

The chart below explains how many East Texas zip codes fall in a specific vaccination range. For example, there are six zip codes that have rates between 10% and 19.99%.

0-9.99%: 1

10.00-19.99%: 6

20.00-29.99%: 70

30.00-39.99%: 58

40.00-49.99%: 6

50%+: 1

Below is a breakdown of each East Texas zip code and how many people live in each area. For example, there is one zip code (Tennessee Colony) that is between zero and 9.9% vaccinated. The estimated population in each zip code is in parenthesis.

Anderson County

Cayuga

75832: 38.32% (107)

Elkhart

75839: 18.39% (5,927)

Frankston

75763: 28.38% (6,247)

Montalba

75853: 59.01% (466)

Palestine

75801: 28.36% (16,244)

75803: 16.90% (21,928)

Tennessee Colony

75861: 4.42% (9,126)

Angelina County

Diboll

75941: 37.40% (8,465)

Huntington

75949: 23.65% (8,255)

Lufkin

75901: 32.50% (30,429)

75904: 33.76% (34,406)

Pollok

75969: 30.10% (3,854)

Zavalla

75980: 32.65% (2,254)

Bowie County

De Kalb

75559: 27.69% (5,122)

Hooks

75561: 23.77% (4,939)

New Boston

75570: 27.15% (11,071)

Texarkana

75503: 34.80% (25,517)

Camp County

Leesburg

75451: 30.01% (1,163)

Pittsburgh

75686: 30.06% (13,184)

Cass County

Atlanta

75551: 26.33% (11,251)

Bivins

75555: 18.05% (1,579)

Bloomburg

75556: 19.28% (1,214)

Douglassville

75560: 29.94% (1,002)

Hughes Springs

75656: 24.75% (4,331)

Linden

75563: 26.48% (4,528)

Marietta

75566: 31.35% (756)

Queen City

75572: 22.72% (3,896)

Cherokee County

Alto

75925: 26.84% (4,002)

Jacksonville

75766: 26.60% (26,925)

New Summerfield

75780: 47.69% (216)

Reklaw

75784: 24.16% (774)

Rusk

75785: 31.30% (11,357)

Wells

75976: 35.22% (778)

Franklin County

Mount Vernon

75457: 27.10% (6,501)

Scroggins

75480: 33.71% (1,587)

Gregg County

Gladewater

75647: 26.69% (13,712)

Kilgore

75662: 26.51% (24,976)

Longview

75601: 35.18% (15,719)

75602: 28.55% (21,655)

75603: 35.89% (6,100)

75604: 30.28% (31,027)

75605: 41.56% (30,501)

White Oak

75693: 27.35% (7,076)

Harrison County

Hallsville

75650: 29.77% (9,837)

Harelton

75651: 27.90% (2,100)

Karnack

75661: 22.72% (3,094)

Marshall

75670: 25.69% (17,539)

75672: 31.55% (16,351)

Waskom

75692: 22.63% (4,414)

Henderson County

Athens

75751: 31.61% (17,084)

75752: 33.04% (6,998)

Brownsboro

75756: 24.92% (23.03%)

Chandler

75758: 37.52% (8,739)

Eustace

75124: 31.00% (4,255)

Kemp

75143: 31.19% (14,510)

Mabank

75156: 28.15% (16,578)

Malakoff

75148: 29.47% (5,961)

Murchison

75778: 33.32% (2,947)

Trinidad

75431: 25.64% (2,122)

Hopkins County

Brashear

75420: 33.17% (1,052)

Como

75163: 30.82% (2,716)

Cumby

75433: 27.78% (2,808)

Dike

75437: 21.93% (1,377)

Pickton

75471: 24.56% (1,531)

Saltillo

75478: 21.34% (1,120)

Sulphur Springs

75482: 30.55% (24,984)

Houston County

Crockett

75835: 31.76% (11,086)

Grapeland

75844: 23.42% (5,968)

Kennard

75847: 24.96% (1,843)

Lovelady

75851: 36.56% (4,954)

Marion County

Avinger

75630: 75638

37.05% (2,370)

Jefferson

75657: 34.51% (7,261)

Morris County

Daingerfield

75638: 30.48% (5,505)

Lone Star

75668: 20.84% (2,371)

Naples

75568: 34.27% (2,238)

Omaha

75571: 23.55% (3,134)

Nacogdoches County

Chireno

75937: 39.28% (891)

Cushing

75760: 35.24% (2,066)

Douglass

75943: 31.07% (1,422)

Garrison

75946: 27.06% (3,744)

Nacogdoches

75961: 30.98% (16,004)

75964: 32.17% (19,811)

75965: 39.63% (17,907)

Panola County

Beckville

75631: 18.04% (3,248)

Carthage

75633: 27.48% (13,161)

De Berry

75639: 17.43% (2,926)

Gary

75643: 18.69% (2,253)

Long Branch

75669: 22.05% (762)

Rains County

Point

75472: 27.16% (4,087)

Emory

75440: 33.62% (6,258)

Rusk County

Henderson

75652: 28.48% (16,223)

75654: 26.67% (12,664)

Laneville

75667: 29.34% (1,193)

Mount Enterprise

75681: 35.81% (2,128)

New London

75682: 24.74% (578)

Overton

75684: 22.56% (7,894)

Tatum

75691: 30.35% (4,320)

San Augustine County

Broaddus

75929: 30.93% (1,649)

San Augustine

75972: 33.04% (6,169)

Sabine County

Bronson

75930: 20.74% (1,779)

Hemphill

75948: 32.37% (6,268)

Milam

75959: 30.08% (994)

Pineland

75968: 20.18% (1,635)

Shelby County

Center

75935: 25.15% (13,648)

Shelbyville

75973: 23.16% (2,828)

Tenaha

75974: 21.17% (3,410)

Timpson

75975: 19.67% (4,031)

Smith County

Arp

75750: 30.51% (3,766)

Bullard

75757: 35.96% (12,802)

Flint

75762: 38.29% (12,412)

Lindale

75771: 33.59% (21,310)

Troup

75789: 29.52% (7,806)

Tyler

75701: 34.28% (35,858)

75702: 26.79% (27,698)

75703: 43.96% (42,777)

75704: 31.07% (10,199)

75705: 27.84% (2,762)

75706: 26.50% (10,499)

75707: 43.41% (14,232)

75708: 28.15% (7,698)

75709: 46.23% (4,731)

Winona

75792: 35.88% (3,002)

Titus County

Cookville

75558: 25.60% (1,582)

Mount Pleasant

75455: 28.37% (28,354)

Talco

75487: 16.81% (2,106)

Upshur County

Big Sandy

75755: 24.06% (5,178)

Gilmer

75644: 23.70% (13,427)

75645: 24.32% (10,797)

Gladewater

75647: 26.69% (13,712)

Ore City

75683: 25.72% (3,709)

Van Zandt County

Ben Wheeler

75754: 25.89% (6,627)

Canton

75103: 27.76% (14,530)

Edgewood

75117: 26.96% (3,984)

Fruitvale

75127: 24.40% (1,705)

Grand Saline

75140: 26.08% (7,595)

Van

75790: 30.82% (3,864)

Wills Point

75169: 34.12% (14,142)

Wood County

Alba

75410: 30.86% (4,954)

Hawkins

75765: 42.32% (7,157)

Mineola

75773: 29.08% (14,523)

Quitman

75783: 31.13% (7,942)

Winnsboro

75494: 36.65% (9,940)

Yantis